Hulu’s upcoming TV show, Immigrant (working title) continues to add to its impressive line up of cast members. Juliette Lewis is the latest of Hollywood’s best and brightest to join the ranks of the upcoming limited series from Robert Siegel, creator of Pam & Tommy.

From male strippers to a murder plot, Immigrant is set to tell a wild story of crime, dark comedy and deception in its exploration of Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s path to starting the stripper troupe, Chippendales. Kumail Nanjiani, who recently played Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals, has been tapped to the play Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur who immigrated to the United States in the pursuit of fortune and greener pastures. Immigrant will not only explore Banerjee’s journey to the top, but it will also dive into his complicated relationships with those around him who helped make Chippendales a massive success, and his eventual and chaotic fall from grace.

Lewis has been cast as Denise, a straight-talking Chippendales' groupie who gains the trust of Nick De Noia, the troupe’s choreographer, and becomes his loyal right-hand consigliere. Nick De Noia is set to be played by Murray Bartlett who recently earned acclaim and applause for his role as Armond on the hit TV show The White Lotus.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: ‘Immigrant’: Quentin Plair & Nicola Peltz Join Kumail Nanjiani In Hulu Limited Series

Lewis is certainly an excellent addition to the already impressive roster for the show. Besides Nanjiani, Lewis and Bartlett, the show’s growing cast already includes Dan Stevens, Nicola Peltz, Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Robin De Jesús and Quentin Plair. The actress is widely recognized for her roles in Natural Born Killers, The Act, From Dusk till Dawn, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and more recently, Breaking News In Yuba County, where she appeared opposite Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina hall, and Allison Janney. She also recently appeared in Yellowjackets, which has been renewed for a second season on Showtime.

Siegel will serve as showrunner alongside Jennie Konner while Ramin Bahrani will direct the show. Siegel, Konner, Bahrani and Nanjiani will serve as executive producers alongside Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, Dylan Sellers, and Rajiv Joseph who will pen the show with Mehar Sethi. Jacqui Rivera is also onboard as a co-executive producer while Annie Wyman is co-producer.

At the moment, there is no release date on the books for Immigrant as the show is still in its early stages, but be certain to check back in with Collider for updates.

Mandy Patinkin's 'Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem' Gets Full Season Order at Hulu

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (43 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho