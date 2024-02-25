Immigration has been a part of human history since the 1500s. While the idea of permanently living in foreign lands has become a widely-discussed topic that has gradually been accepted as normal over time, hardship while moving to a different country is widely experienced, especially if the migrant's culture clashes with their destination's. The adjusting process can be burdensome and demotivating, and there may be some struggles to make ends meet (at least initially).

Because films have always been a source of comfort and solace, these trying circumstances are not short of representation in the industry. Whether the protagonists are escaping conflict or simply trying to make a better life for themselves, moving countries is an issue that has always been portrayed in the media. From District 9 to Minari, we look back at the best movies about immigration.

10 'District 9' (2009)

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Neil Blomkamp's 2009 sci-fi satire movie is a fan favorite for many reasons; at the top of the list is the way it sheds light on xenophobia through its unconventional but poignant narrative; District 9 centers around an extraterrestrial race that is forced to live in slum-like conditions in a South-African area on Earth.

This engaging allegory about the Apartheid regime in Africa and the events in Cape Town's District Six features evident political commentary, making for a thought-provoking watch on top of being entertaining. Furthermore, District 9 provides an intriguing look at immigration and the unjust treatment of those who step foot in new land, especially if they are significantly different — psychologically and physically — from the ones who inhabit it.

9 'Brooklyn' (2015)

Director: John Crowley

In John Crowley's Brooklyn, Saoirse Ronan is Eilis, an Irish immigrant who lands in 1950s Brooklyn in search of a better life. There, she ends up falling for a local boy. However, soon enough when she is forced to deal with her past, Eilis sees herself forced to make a life-changing decision between the two countries and the lives she has built in each.

The Oscar-nominated romantic period piece — ranked 48th place in BBC's best movies of the 21st Century — benefits from Ronan's incredible lead performance and an engaging, at times moving story. At its core, Brooklyn deals with themes of immigration and digs deep into the complications that arise especially back in the day. Eilis' journey is charming and nostalgic, providing viewers with a great time in front of the screen.

8 'In America' (2002)

Director: Jim Sheridan

Among Samantha Morton's best movies is In America, an effectively evoking, heart-wrenching tale of resilience and immigration by Jim Sheridan, centering around a family of Irish immigrants (Morton, Paddy Considine, and Sarah and Emma Bolger) as they adjust to life in Hell's Kitchen while also grieving the death of a child. It is a semi-autobiographical movie based on the director's life coming to America as a broke immigrant, and was written by Sheridan and his daughters, Naomi and Kristen.

Meditating on the "American dream" and showcasing the struggles of immigrants while also tackling grief and loss, the mature In America is a special and magical feature to which it is difficult for one to be indifferent. The perfect pick for those into family dramas is a tear-jerker through and through, especially for audiences who can relate with the family's anxieties.

7 'Persepolis' (2007)

Directors: Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud

Directed by Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud, Persepolis is an animated biographical film fit for adult audiences and based on Satrapi's graphical novel of the same name. Set against the backdrop of the Iranian Revolution, Persepolis features a young girl named Marji at its center and depicts her unconventional coming-of-age as she navigates through Iran, Austria, and France.

The highly praised Persepolis is certainly a must-see international animated movie; no wonder it was nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film of the Year at 2008's Academy Awards. With simplistic but intriguing visuals, this powerful animation meditates about religion, nationalism, justice and repression compellingly. One of Persepolis' most poignant aspects is how it depicts the protagonist's struggles to adjust to a new culture as a migrant during the tumultuous period, perfectly capturing the hardships that come with such difficult circumstances.

6 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directors: The Daniels

The Daniels' bizarre, genre-bending odyssey has swept the 2023 Oscars by winning an impressive seven Academy Awards out of eleven nominations. Considering that it is both technically impressive and emotionally arresting, it is only natural that Everything Everywhere All at Once has a plethora of fans. The film focuses on a middle-aged Chinese immigrant, played by Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh (the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress award), who accidentally embarks on a strange quest to save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with other versions of herself.

Although the A24 essential is a visual feast with plenty of action-packed scenes to keep audiences invested, what ultimately makes it stand out is the existential, philosophical themes it tackles, including nihilism, motherhood, and generational trauma. Everything Everywhere All at Once also does a good job of depicting the struggles of immigrants, particularly the relationships between newcomers and their children.

5 'I'm No Longer Here' (2019)

Director: Fernando Frias

This Spanish-Mexican language non-linear drama by Fernando Frias was released to generally positive reviews from critics and has an impressive Tomatometer score of 97% based on 45 reviews. It tells the story of a 17-year-old teen named Ulises (Juan García del Tocado) as he leads the gang Los Terkos. After a misunderstanding with a local cartel, Ulises is forced to leave his family, friends and everything he loves behind.

Despite its premise that may throw audiences who aren't fans of the crime genre off, I'm No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui) is a very humane drama that perfectly portrays the struggles of immigrants on foreign soil while also shedding light on identity and, of course, the clashing of cultures. Furthermore, Frias' incredible movie is visually striking, stylish, and vibrant.

4 'El Norte' (1983)

Director: Gregory Nava

Blending the adventure and drama genres, Gregory Nava's powerfully sensitive El Norte transcends borders while centering around siblings Enrique (David Villalpando) and Rosa (Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez) as they flee Guatemala and embark on a journey to the United States in the aftermath of their family being killed in a government massacre.

El Norte is one of the best films about immigration, particularly the Latin American experience in the United States. That is evident in the way it showcases, aided by its realistic performances, the hardships its protagonists undergo while struggling to find a better life. The film was recognized by the Academy Awards in 1985, receiving a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Naturally, this is not surprising considering how poignant and beautifully told its story is.

3 'Past Lives' (2023)

Director: Celine Song

Among this year's Best Picture Oscar nominations is the Celine Song romance drama Past Lives, which focuses on Nora (the Oscar-nominated Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two Korean childhood friends who are separated when Nora's family immigrates to the United States. Their paths cross twenty years later and the two reunite for one week while confronting their past.

Although simplistic, Past Lives is the perfect pick for those who enjoy heart-wrenching romance stories; it is a sad and nostalgic film about the choices one makes that contemplates childhood memories. It highlights how changing through time, especially when adjusting to different surroundings and undergoing different experiences, is humankind's inevitable nature. The way Song's movie deals with immigration and the adaptation while navigating two really different cultures is certainly one of its strongest assets.

2 'Incendies' (2010)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Among Denis Villeneuve's best films is Incendies, a touching melodramatic mystery war drama surrounding the journey of twins (Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin and Maxim Gaudette) to the Middle East to discover their family history and fulfill the last wish of their mother, a Middle Eastern woman (LubnaAzabal) who later lived in Montreal, Canada, and left separate letters to her children after passing.

Before his work in big blockbusters like Dune, Villeneuve successfully delivered one of the best movies about immigrants' arduous journeys. With plenty of twists and turns, this R-rated atmospheric feature is essential viewing in the genre, as it highlights the struggles of immigrant mothers. It is impossible to be unaffected by the impacting portrayal of forgiveness and conflict in Incendies, which sticks with viewers long after the credits roll.

1 'Minari' (2020)

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Minari not being on this list would be a huge omission since the movie is literally about a Korean family who moves to an Arkansas farm in search of the so-called American dream (even if the film itself dismantles this idea). Despite the adversities and challenges that come with their new lives, the family's resilience endures.

Lee Isaac Chung's feature is certainly one of the best movies about immigration of all time; not only is Minari stunningly shot (featuring gorgeous landscapes), but it is utterly compelling, moving, and heartbreaking, even. The strength and determination of its characters, on top of its truly humane screenplay about finding new beginnings and adjusting to rural life in America, make Chung's six-time Academy Award-nominated movie an essential.

