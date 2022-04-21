She also talks about the most she’s ever prepared for a role, and which of her previous films deserve another look.

With creator Brian Watkins’ cool new series, Outer Range, now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke with Imogen Poots about making the mystery thriller. In the series, Josh Brolin plays a Wyoming rancher struggling to keep his land while also trying to keep his family together after dealing with a painful loss. One day while riding, Brolin discovers a mysterious black hole that doesn’t seem to have a bottom, and everything changes…

As you can easily deduce, the hole plays a huge part in the story, and it’s one of those the less you know the better situations. I’ll just say I watched the first two episodes before talking to Poots and I can’t wait to see where the series goes from here. For more on what Outer Range is about you can read our review. The series also stars Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

During the interview, Poots talked about how she’s been describing the series to friends, the unusual and cool cinematography, the way she did trust exorcises and read Harold Pinter with Brolin to prepare for the show, what it was like reading the scripts for the first time, and how the first few episodes end on big cliffhangers. In addition, she talked about making V for Vendetta, the most she’s ever prepared for a role, which of her previous films deserve another look, and the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen her work.

Image via Prime Video

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Imogen Poots

If someone has never seen anything she’s done before what is the first thing they should watch and why?

What’s the most she’s ever prepared for a role?

Which of her previous roles deserves another look?

What does she remember about making V for Vendetta?

How much was she told about the role and the series going in?

How much does Autumn change through the episodes?

What was it like reading the scripts for the first time and how the first few episodes end on a big cliffhanger?

How has she been describing the series to friends and family?

How she prepared with Josh Brolin for the series which included trust exorcises and reading Harold Pinter.

What did she enjoy about the cinematography?

Has she been told where the series is ultimately going?

Image via Prime Video

