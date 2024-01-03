The Big Picture The Impact is the modern version of Love & Hip Hop, focusing on social media influencers instead of musicians.

Cardi B's success gave credibility to the Love & Hip Hop franchise, but it hasn't created any additional superstars.

Love & Hip Hop has declined in popularity, leaving room for The Impact to fill its shoes with a young audience.

Love & Hip Hop was a reality TV cultural disruptor when the series debuted in 2011 set in New York. The reality series was immediately popular with the 21-30 age demographic because it showcased the lifestyles and personalities of people notoriously connected with hip-hop culture and gave viewers a glimpse into their everyday lives. The first season in New York starred East Coast rapper Jim Jones with his girlfriend Chrissy Lampkins, and Emily Bustamante, longtime girlfriend of rapper Fabolous. Several up-and-coming artists rounded out the cast, but the draw was Jim Jones and the connection to Fabolous.

Reality stars were typically regular people who were cast on a show that skyrocketed them to popularity. For Love & Hip Hop, the audience could, for the most part, skip the introduction and tap into the lives of people they were already fans of because of their music. But the show no longer has the same hold.

BET+'s new reality series The Impact: Atlanta is branching into the NYC area. Focused on social media influencers pushing the culture, the show uses the blueprint of Love and Hip-Hop but brings it into modern times. While the Love & Hip Hop cast has arguably "aged out" with recycled storylines, The Impact offers relevancy.

'The Impact: NY' Is Today's Answer to 'Love & Hip-Hop'

Jim Jones was part of a monster hit titled "Ballin" that shed light on his hip-hop foundation with his Diplomats crew. Having a hit single is equivalent to having your own promotional reels constantly running on radio, and it brings opportunities that can catapult an artist into an entirely different stratosphere. Today’s culture is much different than in 2011, when VH1 introduced Love & Hip Hop NY, then quickly followed up with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Today, social media have eclipsed hip-hop as pop culture’s lifeblood.

Instagram and TikTok are the royal court and influencers are crowned King and Queen. BET’s The Impact: Atlanta and the upcoming The Impact: NY is the millennial answer to Love & Hip-Hop with a series that connects to hip-hop but, instead of making the musicians the focal point, the audience is invited to the party through the lens of the influencers. With The Impact, the influencers are the focal point, and the rappers are the cherries on top. Love & Hip-Hop was created in 2012 to connect with urban pop culture by using names affiliated with music to draw an audience. Today, the biggest stars aren’t musicians, but instead are the personalities that impact social media.

'The Impact' Features All the Current "It-Girls'

The Impact: Atlanta debuted in 2022 starring internet vixen Ari Fletcher, the girlfriend of hip-hop star Moneybaggyo. The show focuses on today’s hottest influencers and their fabulous lifestyles and romances. Social media star Jayda Cheaves is also part of the cast and is the ex-girlfriend of rap star Lil Baby. The two socialites boast over a million followers apiece and both have romantic relationships that have played out in the court of public opinion mostly on blog sites and Instagram. In addition to Ari and Jayda, the cast is filled with “it girls” and a couple of their besties who run social media.

The Impact franchise is invading New York on January 22 in a new spinoff, with social media heavyweights from the Big Apple. Socialite Bernice Burgos is one of the staples of the cast and has seven million followers on Instagram. The 43-year-old has been linked to some of today's biggest celebrity names, including T.I., and has cameo appearances in a few feature films. She is joined by her daughter and several other IG stars, including Chinese Kitty who has over 4 million followers and is an influencer, and does music as well. Dream Doll is an artist and considered one of the most beautiful women on IG with 5 million followers and a reputation for being a promising emcee.

Cardi B's Success Gave Reality TV Credibility

Love & Hip-Hop boasts one of the biggest Cinderella stories with Cardi B. The former stripper-turned-rapper went from being an unknown to being one of the most influential women on the planet. The Love & Hip Hop franchise gained credibility from Cardi's two seasons on the show. Unfortunately, the show hasn't been able to create any additional superstars, since Cardi and some of the original cast have storylines that feel forced and don't connect with the audience.

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami is the most talked about city with social media newcomers Sukihana and original cast member Bobby Lytes going viral almost weekly. Miami isn't centered around either Sukihana or Bobby because producers were ecstatic to cast hip-hop legends Trick Daddy and Trina as primary cast members. Today, Trick Daddy is pushing 50 years old and isn't anywhere near as salacious as he was when he was younger. Known as 'da baddest' for most of her career, Trina has calmed down and has shifted her focus from going back and forth with cast members on the show.

'Love & Hip-Hop' Is Not As Popular As It Once Was

Love & Hip-Hop was created in 2011 to connect with urban pop culture by using names affiliated with music to draw an audience. Today, the biggest stars aren’t musicians, but instead are the personalities that impact social media. When Love & Hip-Hop debuted, the main stars were at a very different place in their careers. The franchise went through numerous changes, and today it is less about the connection to hip-hop and more about drama.

For Impact, the storylines are fresh and playing out in real-time on social media. Connecting with a young audience is the key to longevity and Impact boasts a young audience openly infatuated with its stars. Love & Hip-Hop has enjoyed a great run on VH1 and has made its undeniable mark on pop culture with unforgettable characters and scenarios. While the franchise has no reported plans to end, it's clear the show no longer connects with the initial demographic it was based upon. Instead, Impact has connected with today's youth and is poised to enjoy the blueprint crafted by ingenious executive producer Mona Scott Young with the Love & Hip-Hop brand. Impact: Atlanta didn't connect as quickly as Love & Hip-Hop NY did, but judging by the influential cast primed to lead the NY franchise, it would be safe to assume the new season of Impact: NY is going to disrupt the Reality TV waters in 2024, much like Love & Hip Hop NY did in 2011.

The Impact New York is set to premiere on Monday, Jan 22, at 9 PM ET on VH1. Past episodes of Atlanta are available to stream on BET+.

