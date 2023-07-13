We might be in the midst of a summer heat wave, but winter has officially arrived on Audible with the release of Impact Winter Season 2, their hit original series set during an endless winter during which vampires have taken over and now rule the Earth. With the new season premiering on Audible and on all podcast platforms today, Collider is excited to exclusively reveal a brand-new clip from the series, featuring The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey.

Impact Winter stars Holliday Grainger and Esmé Creed-Miles as sisters Darcy and Hope Dunraven, Impact Winter has already proved so popular with audiences that it was renewed for a third season ahead of the premiere of Season 2. The new clip stars Ramsey and Grainger as Whisper and Darcy, adjusting to a new status quo under Darcy's leadership.

On the release of the new season, and the upcoming production of the third, Head of Audible Studios Zola Mashariki said:

“The hit first season of Impact Winter combined extraordinary storytelling with the highest-quality production value and performances. We’re delighted to deliver two new seasons of this powerful series that has captivated audiences across the globe. With the addition of new characters and a similarly immersive soundscape, we are confident that this epic tale will continue to provide listeners with a uniquely entertaining experience.”

Who Else Is in Impact Winter Season 2?

In addition to Grainger, Creed-Miles, and Ramsey, Season 2 features returning cast members Caroline Ford, David Gyasi, and Liam Cunningham, alongside new cast members Sacha Dhawan, Ralph Ineson, Ellie Bamber, Danielle Galligan, and Andrew Gower.

Created by Travis Beacham, the series is co-produced by Skybound and Anonymous Content, produced in collaboration with Cliff Roberts, and is one of many Audible Originals that can be streamed in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos from the Audible app at no additional cost.

Impact Winter Season 2 is now streaming on Audible or wherever you get your podcasts. Check out the new clip starring Ramsey, as well as the series synopsis below: