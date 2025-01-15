For years, women in Long Island, New York were going missing. A terrifying pattern of vanishing was befalling a group of women working in the escorting industry who were finding their clients on Craigslist. The case remained largely under-policed and overlooked for more than two decades until the disappearance of a young woman named Shannan Gilbert finally grabbed the attention of authorities. It was during this time when the police were searching in the town of Gilgo Beach for Gilbert that they stumbled upon a grisly discovery — a slew of remains uncovered alongside a desolate stretch of road. Their findings would eventually lead them to the door of Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann, who would come to be the prime suspect in the murders of the Gilgo Beach victims. Last year, Heuermann was officially charged in the deaths of seven women, and his court date was set for today, before it was postponed until later this month.

Now, the Gilgo Beach murders and Rex Heuermann are the focus of an upcoming episode of IMPACT x Nightline and Collider has your exclusive first look at the installment titled “Gilgo Beach Murders: A Serial Killer’s Secrets?” The scenery certainly doesn’t scream out true crime vibes in our exclusive sneak peek at the IMPACT x Nightline deep dive into the Gilgo Beach slayings. Instead, viewers will see a calm and serene strip of land up against the Atlantic Ocean where correspondent Ashan Singh chats with Alexis Linkletter, one of the episode’s interviewees and the host of Investigation Discovery’s podcast Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer. A Long Island native, Linkletter opens up about how the case has captivated her and driven her and others around the country to uncover the truth about the brutal killings on Gilgo Beach.

Along with Linkletter, the true-crime-centered episode, which is coming to Hulu on January 16, will also include a host of interviews from others close to the case, including Nikkie Brass, who says she went on a date with Heuermann in 2015, Forensic Psychologist Rachel Toles, former acting commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department Stuart Cameron, ex-co-worker of Heuermann’s, Muriel Henriquez, ABC News Legal Contributor Brian Buckmire, and ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky.

What Other Cases Has ‘IMPACT x Nightline’ Covered?

Before “Gilgo Beach Murders: A Serial Killer’s Secrets?” hits Hulu on January 16, audiences can check out episode after episode of in-depth looks into a multitude of stories from IMPACT x Nightline. In the past, the production has covered topics ranging from the Menendez brothers to the tragic passing of Matthew Perry and even dug into the lengthy and celebrated career of legendary musician, Elton John. In short, there’s something for everyone, not just true-crime lovers.

Check out Collider’s exclusive sneak peek at “Gilgo Beach Murders: A Serial Killer’s Secrets?” above and tune in for the full episode on January 16 on Hulu.

