True crime and current affairs collide in the third season of ABC News Studios's award-winning docuseries, Impact x Nightline, and we here at Collider have the exclusive sneak peek of the debut episode. Set to arrive tomorrow, September 12, on Hulu, the season premiere will take an in-depth look into one of the most heartbreaking and concerning stories over the last year — the death of Friends star Matthew Perry. The first look peels back the complicated layers that ended in the tragic passing of Perry, while the episode will go even deeper and explore the drug’s connection to others in Hollywood.

Hosted by ABC News chief national correspondent, Matt Gutman, audiences will learn more about the murky circumstances surrounding Perry’s Ketamine overdose and why five people, including his doctor, his live-in personal assistant and a woman known as “The Ketamine Queen,” have been charged in connection with his death. Stepping outside of Perry’s case, the team at Impact x Nightline also visits the sister and friend of Cody McLaury, a young man who passed away in 2019, and who is also thought to be a victim of the Ketamine Queen’s supply.

Beyond its debut ketamine-centered episode, Impact x Nightline will continue to drop new episodes every Thursday. Audiences can look forward to a wide array of coverage in the third season, including a behind-the-scenes trip to Cleveland, Ohio’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and an informative discussion and exploration of the fast-growing “surrogacy by choice” movement. True Crime fans will especially look forward to two new arrivals, one of which will focus on the potential return of the Fyre Festival. The other catches the world up on the trial of Richard Allen who is now known as the main suspect in the notorious Delphi murders that left two young girls, Abigail Williams and Liberty German, dead in 2017.

Things have never looked better for Impact x Nightline as the Hulu-based production heads into its third season, as the previous installments have landed it a whopping 14 journalism awards, including a Walter Cronkite Award and two Deadline Club Awards. With its eyes on the prize, the title is currently up for two News and Documentary Emmy Awards, which will take place at the end of the month.

Other ABC News Studios Offerings On Hulu

While audiences wait for the premiere of Impact x Nightline’s third season, there’s plenty of other content from the studio currently streaming. True-crime fans will know that ABC has long been the home for top-tier stranger-than-fiction stories, with Hulu being home to titles including Truth and Lies: The Hunted and The Doomsday Prophet.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the debut episode of the third season of Impact x Nightline above and tune in tomorrow, September 12, to Hulu for the full installment.

