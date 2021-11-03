Edie Falco and Clive Owen are taking Impeachment: American Crime Story fans behind the scenes of the FX series. The duo portrays the lead roles of then President Bill Clinton and first lady, Hillary Clinton.

Falco, a self-admitted news junkie, says that she wasn’t as into the news when the events of the Clinton scandal were unfolding, so it was fun for her to go back to that time and be able to immerse herself into history. Owen said that at first, he didn’t understand why the show’s executive producer, Ryan Murphy, approached him about playing the ex-President, but as time and character research went on, Owen really stepped into the role. Owen mentioned his English nationality and how challenging it was to nail Clinton’s southern drawl.

Of his preparation for this iconic role, Owen says, “I have, just, a huge library of real footage of [Clinton]. I just need to keep listening to him just to be in that bubble.” “He looks and feels like Bill Clinton,” Falco says of her co-star, “He would do something on set with gesture, or something with his head, and I thought, ‘Oh, my God.’ He’s committed beyond just physically. He takes his work very seriously.”

Image via FX

RELATED: How to Watch 'Impeachment: American Crime Story': Here's When and Where the FX Limited Series Will Be Streaming

The American Crime Story true crime franchise began in 2016 chronicling the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. Season 2 was called The Assassination of Gianni Versace and told the story of the fashion moguls murder at the hands of killer Andrew Cunanan. Impeachment marks the series long awaited third season and follows the life and times of the Clinton family during the time of the Clinton - Monica Lewinsky scandal.

This season features the talents of Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein, Annaleigh Ashford, and Margo Martindale and can be seen on FX every Tuesday at 10 p.m. Check out the full behind the scenes clip below.

Why 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Showrunner Sarah Burgess Wanted to Focus On Linda Tripp's Point-of-View The executive producer also explains what kind of impact the real-life Monica Lewinsky had on the series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email