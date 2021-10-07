If you missed any episode of the hit series, now is the perfect time to catch up.

FX has announced it will be hosting a five-episode marathon of Impeachment: American Crime Story this weekend to give everybody the chance of catching on to the hit series about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. The marathon will allow viewers to watch (or rewatch) the first half of Impeachment before FX goes back to the weekly release of the remaining five episodes.

With five episodes, Impeachment has been getting a lot of praise for focusing on the story of Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) instead of making the show Clinton-centered. In her review of the series, our very own Liz Shannon Miller says in her review that “for years and years Lewinsky was a national punchline and punching bag — it does somehow feel just for her to, in this way, tell her side of the story.” There are plenty of reasons to jump into the series that retells the story of the sex scandal that shook the White House, and FX’s marathon is the perfect opportunity to catch up.

American Crime Story’s first season explored the murder trial of O. J. Simpson, based on Jeffrey Toobin's book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson. In the second season, based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, the series explored the murder of designer Gianni Versace. The third season is also inspired by a book, Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. The two first seasons won the Outstanding Limited Series Emmy, and it’s clear by now the third season is aiming for the same prize.

The cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story also includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

The Impeachment: American Crime Story marathon airs on October 9 on FX. Episode 6 will air on October 12, with new episodes coming out every Tuesday.

