The series will deal with the sex scandal that stopped a country.

FX has released the first poster for Impeachment: American Crime Story, the next season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology true-crime series. The following season of American Crime Story will explore Bill Clinton’s impeachment process, and the first poster teases Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton’s impeachment trial is one of the most controversial affairs of recent American history, which would be more than enough to gather a lot of attention to the show. However, the previous season of American Crime Story already proved the show can tackle sensitive subjects with enough care to make the anthology both engaging and respectful. So it’s no wonder both previous seasons of American Crime Story won the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series in 2016 and 2018.

American Crime Story’s first season explored the murder trial of O. J. Simpson, based on Jeffrey Toobin's book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson. In the second season, based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, the series explored the murder of designer Gianni Versace. The third season will also be inspired by a book, Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story also includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on September 7, only on FX. Check out the new poster below:

