FX has unleashed a full-length trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story, and the third installment of the celebrated anthology series looks absolutely fascinating.

The Ryan Murphy-produced series chronicles Bill Clinton's affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky and the subsequent fallout, which resulted in the President's impeachment from the highest office in the land.

Clive Owen plays Clinton and Beanie Feldstein plays Lewinsky, and while the series initially billed them as the two leads, I'm getting the sense from this trailer that the real meat of this story is the tarnished friendship between Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded her conversations with the naive young intern.

I'm not totally buying Owen as Bill Clinton, as the makeup/prosthetic work appears to leave much to be desired, but I did get a kick out of seeing Billy Eichner as scoop-hound Matt Drudge and Taran Killam as Paula Jones' very angry husband.

The rest of the cast includes Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Anthony Green as Al Gore, and Colin Hanks in an undisclosed role. I also believe that character actor Dan Bakkedahl will be playing Ken Starr and that Elizabeth Reaser will play Bill Clinton accuser Kathleen Willey.

Impeachment is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brough Down a President, just as the first season of American Crime Story was based on Toobin's book about the O.J. Simpson trial. The ACS franchise earned 31 Emmy nominations between its first two seasons, the second of which chronicled the assassination of Gianni Versace and featured an incredible turn from Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on FX on Sept. 7 and episodes will be available the next day on FX on Hulu. I have a feeling this show is going to deliver the goods, so be sure and watch the full-length trailer below.

