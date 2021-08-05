Following in the footsteps of the first poster, FX has unveiled the first teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story. The series, which marks the third season for the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology, will star Beanie Feldstein as 22-year old White House intern Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as the United States' 42nd president, Bill Clinton. Impeachment will be released this September.

The trailer, at just one minute, offers little to nothing in the way of dialogue, yet still captures the scandalous and tragic nature of the subject matter. It opens with Lewinsky closing the lid on a tie she's giving to the president, who she simply calls Bill. This is perhaps one of the most important elements of the teaser, as the tie uncannily resembles the one Clinton wore during Lewinsky's testifying during the trial. The rest of the teaser plays out dramatically, with Lewinsky making her way to Clinton's Oval Office with text that underscores the relationship between the young intern and America's former leader. It's also critical to note that while no faces are shown, the tone that has become synonymous with the series appears to be back in full effect, with a new American story to tell.

RELATED:Sarah Paulson on Playing Linda Tripp in the New Season of 'American Crime Story': "It's Really Scary"

Feldstein and Owen will be joined by Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton. Colin Hanks also recently signed on in an undisclosed role. Murphy will continue to produce and direct some episodes of American Crime Story's third season, which will be based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brough Down a President. This aspect is critical to note, as another of Toobin's books served as the source material for American Crime Story's first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson.

American Crime Story has brought great acclaim to FX, having been nominated for 31 Emmys across its first two seasons. Some of the most notable nominees have been in the acting categories, with Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, and Sterling K. Brown all winning in their respective categories for The People v. O.J. Simpson. Darren Criss also went on to win a Lead Actor Emmy for his work as Andrew Cunanan in Season 2, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on FX on September 7. Episodes will be available the next day on FX on Hulu. Check out the first teaser below:

Keep Reading: 'Impeachment: American Crime Story': Cast and Character Guide to Ryan Murphy's Take on Bill Clinton

Share Share Tweet Email

First ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser Commercial Teases Working Lightsabers, Drinks, and Saving the Galaxy Join The Rebellion, gaze at the stars, or get drinks with an alien bartender.

Read Next