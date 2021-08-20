FX has revealed the latest trailer for the upcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story, which covers the story of the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal that rocked the White House. This new trailer takes a deeper look at Linda Tripp's (Sarah Paulson) involvement in bringing the relationship between Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) and President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) to the public.

As the release date approaches, FX has continued to unveil this cast and story slowly but surely. Already this month, we’ve received a poster showing Feldstein as Lewinsky, a first trailer that debuted Owen as Clinton, and last week's trailer gave a quick look at Paulson as Tripp.

Image via FX

RELATED: New 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Teaser Trailer Reveals Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

In addition to Feldstein, Owen, and Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story stars Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton. Impeachment will also feature Billy Eichner, Judith Light, Cobie Smulders, Colin Hanks, Taran Killam, Mira Sorvino, Kathleen Turner, Blair Underwood, and Kevin Pollack, amongst many others.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, Impeachment is the third season in the anthology series. The first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson earned Emmy awards for Outstanding Limited Series, and earned Courtney B. Vance an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

The second season, The Assassination of Gianna Versace, also won the Outstanding Limited Series Emmy, while Darren Criss won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, with Ryan Murphy earning an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on September 7 on FX. Check out the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: First ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Poster Reveals Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Share Share Tweet Email

Lisa Joy on ‘Reminiscence,’ Casting Hugh Jackman, and How the ‘Fallout’ Amazon Series Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before She also talks about the way Jackman supported her as a first-time filmmaker.

Read Next