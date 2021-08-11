A new teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story shows Sarah Paulson's transformation to play Linda Tripp, and her going head to head with Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky. In a tense scene that mirrors the real-life recording, we get a shot of Paulson and Feldstein walking towards each other as the revelation of the President's affair gains in intensity. Both stars look fantastic and certainly evoke the air of the people they are portraying.

Impeachment: American Crime Story follows the story surrounding the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in the late 90s, which ended with President Clinton undergoing the impeachment process. Recently, hindsight has bathed Lewinsky in a more positive light, given that she was an intern at the White House and was only 22 years old during the time of the affair. Lewinsky herself is a co-producer on the show, so we're guaranteed to get a more faithful version of one of the most well-known political scandals of all time. The series is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Paulson is set to play Tripp, a federal government employee who had a major involvement in the scandal as the whistleblower. She secretly recorded Lewinsky's confidential phone calls about her relationship with the president and turned them in to independent counsel Kenneth Starr to avoid prosecution. She looks absolutely perfect in the teaser, completely transforming once again for what will certainly be another Emmy-winning performance (check out this photo if you want a clearer look). She previously starred in Murphy's first American Crime Story season, The People v. O. J. Simpson, as Marcia Clark, and finally secured her first Emmy win.

Paulson is joined by a stellar cast, including Feldstein's Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Elizabeth Reaser and Judith Light in undisclosed roles. Cobie Smulders has signed on to the project to portray Ann Coulter. Coulter was originally supposed to be played by Betty Gilpin, who was certainly going to give us a great performance based on this video that will, unfortunately, go unused.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on FX on September 7. Check out the new teaser below:

