The Big Picture Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington team up for the Apple TV+ series Imperfect Women, following a gripping crime that tests decades-long friendships.

Annie Weisman, known for Physical, will adapt Araminta Hall's novel of the same name.

Moss and Washington are booked and busy with multiple projects on the horizon, and no release date has been set for Imperfect Women on Apple TV+.

Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington have found their latest female-powered projects as Apple TV+ announces the arrival of Imperfect Women. The limited series will follow in the footsteps of Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, with both Moss and Washington also joining as executive producers. Annie Weisman, the creative mind behind Physical, will serve as the visionary adapting the book into series form. With plenty of twists, turns, and a gripping crime at the center, the story is bound to pull audiences in, with the performances of the two Emmy Award-winning stars serving as the cherry on top.

In Imperfect Women, audiences will become engulfed in a gripping crime that tears at the fabric of friendship between a trio of women who have been friends for decades. As the investigation continues to pull at those connections, the truth comes out and may prove too much to bear. As per the show’s logline, the heart of the series “is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably.”

Hall’s original novel arrived on shelves back in 2020, making for a popular piece of reading during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall joins Moss, Washington, Weisman, and others as an executive producer as she watches her brainchild receiving a television makeover. As of right now, no other casting reveals have been made, but as the story focuses on the friendship of three women, we can expect another powerhouse star to be paired with the already-announced Moss and Washington.

‘Imperfect Women’ Marks Annie Weisman’s Latest Team-Up With Apple TV+

This will be the second time that Weisman has worked with the streamer on a female-led project, as her series Physical, took its final bow last year. After three successful seasons, the Rose Byrne-led comedy drama came to an end, giving Weisman some free time to move forward with another project. Clearly, she and the network formed a solid rapport with one another as she picks up the reins for Apple TV+’s newest addition.

Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington Are Staying Busy

As for the leading ladies, Moss has been busy with another Apple TV+ series, Shining Girls, as well as the upcoming Hulu thriller project, The Veil. In feature-length form, she was most recently spotted in Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins and is slated to star in her The Handmaid’s Tale co-star’s, Max Minghella, thriller, Shell. And then, of course, there’s the Season 6 return of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is expected to arrive in 2025 and serve as the last chapter in the series.

Meanwhile, Washington is keeping busy with the Hulu series, Unprisoned, which was recently renewed for a second season. On the big screen, Washington also has multiple irons in the fire, with a role in Tyler Perry’s war film Six Triple Eight and Joe Carnahan’s action flick, Shadow Force.

As of right now, no release window has been set for Imperfect Women, but stay tuned for more information. You can watch Physical on Apple TV+.

