As part of Geeked Week, Netflix revealed the first trailer for The Imperfects, a brand new superhero TV show coming to the streaming platform. Instead of treating superpowers as gifts, the show follows a group of teenagers at odds with the special abilities they’ve received after being part of a secret experiment.

The first trailer for The Imperfects introduces us to Tilda Webber (Morgan Taylor Campbell), Abbi Singh (Rhianna Jagpal), and Juan Ruiz (Iñaki Godoy), three young people who suffer from severe adverse reactions to an illegal experiment. However, instead of a rash, the trio got superpowers. Kind of, as they seem to be more cursed than empowered by the changes on their body. As the trailer reveals, Juan turns into a blood-lusting beast similar to a werewolf, while Abbi produces poison she can secrete through her skin and breath. As for Tilda, the once singer of a punk band got a supersonic voice that prevents her from being on stage.

Defined as a “coming of rage” story, the series will follow the trio as they uncover the secrets of their past and try to reverse the side effects of their illegal treatment. Because let’s be honest, most superpowers would actually suck in real life. With the superhero market being flooded with new movies and series coming out almost on a monthly basis, it’s nice to see a new series trying to make something new with the genre. While we can expect the trio of protagonists to learn how to control their powers and use them to take down the people who cursed them, it is refreshing to see that the show’s approach is to deal with the bizarre effects special abilities can have on someone’s life.

Image via Netflix

The first trailer for The Imperfects also highlights some supporting cast for the show. First, we have Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor) as Dr. Sydney Burke, one of the scientists who worked on the illegal experiment, but who seems willing to make up for the errors of her past and helps the trio of protagonists as they adjust to their new life. Then, we also have Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul’s Drag Race Downunder) as the evil Dr. Alex Sarkov, a geneticist who’s willing to do unspeakable things to bend the human genome to his will.

The Imperfects is developed by The Order‘s Dennis Heaton, Shelley Eriksen, and Nomadic Pictures. The series cast also includes Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Celina Martin (Other Kingdom), and Kyra Zagorsky (The 100).

There’s still no release date for The Imperfects. Check out the trailer below: