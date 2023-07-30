The Big Picture Impetigore is an Indonesian folk horror movie that tells the story of a cursed village plagued by babies born without skin.

Christine Hakim delivers a chilling performance as Nyi Misni, the mother who controls the village.

The movie explores themes of family, betrayal, and the consequences of dark secrets, leaving a haunting and tragic ending.

The dried-up corpse of Mrs. Bates sits in her favorite rocking chair, persuading her son to kill women he gets too close to. The Xenomorph Queen will protect her spawn by hunting down the sci-fi heroine who took them out. A Deadite-Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) tells her youngest daughter sweetly, “Mommy’s with the maggots now.” And a slender, tall woman wrapped in bandages from cosmetic surgery might not be the parent her son is waiting for. From Psycho and Aliens to Goodnight Mommy and Evil Dead Rise, these are mothers who bring death and destruction to those around them. Their victims can be strangers, but more than likely they are family. In Impetigore (2019), dark secrets endanger a community, and a mother plays a big part in that. From including Indonesian culture to having an incredible veteran actress in the role, here is a horror movie mother you should be very afraid of.

What Is ‘Impetigore’ About?

In the Indonesian folk horror movie, Maya (Tara Basro) is a toll booth worker who survives a late-night attack from a man she’s never met before. She learns he is from the rural village of Harjosari, the very place Maya realizes her deceased parents were from. Wanting to learn more about her childhood, Maya heads on the long journey from bus to horse-drawn carriage, with close friend Dini (Marissa Anita) joining her. Harjosari is truly isolated, set deep in a forest and Maya’s old family home is abandoned, untouched by the villagers who seem to steer clear of the place.

Then there’s the odd daily happenings of a child's funeral. It isn’t long before Maya understands she was taken away for a reason. A curse has infected the village, causing their babies to be born skinless and unless they want to suffer, they must be killed. But what makes this grim for Maya, isn’t the timing, it's the village and its people. The villagers have been waiting for Maya’s return, believing that killing her will end the curse. Who oversees this is Nyi Misni, the mother of the village’s elder.

Played by Christine Hakim, Misni is a very different character from what the actress has taken on before. Hakim is an icon of Indonesian cinema, who recently showed her intensity to a global audience in The Last of Us.

For the cold opening of Episode 2, Hakim is Dr. Ratna, a professor of mycology at the University of Indonesia who is approached by the military to perform an autopsy. Her discovery disturbs her, the Cordyceps outbreak is beginning, and she advises the only method to stop it. “Bomb. Start bombing,” she answers soberly, “Bomb this city and everyone in it.” Hakim delivers this as a matter-of-fact statement, defeated and holds herself together as long as she can. It’s when she says her final words before the show leaves her to the past, that deep sadness fills in her: “If someone could please drive me home? I would like to be with my family.” This is a far cry from Hakim's role in Impetigore, as she plays a mother who has no remorse or even sorrow.

'The Last of Us's Christine Hakim Gives Us a Terrifying Mother

Image Via Shudder

Nyi Misni is an older woman who is ruthless, walking with a stiff limp and spasms throughout her body. It slows her down, but her gnarled figure doesn’t make her any less lethal. Maya’s friend Dini is soon kidnapped by several villagers, who mistake her for Maya. In one of the movie’s distressing scenes, of which there are many, Dini is abducted and strung up by her feet while the men, including village elder Ki Saptadi (Ario Bayu) hesitate on what to do next. Not Misni though, she marches past everyone, right up to the pleading Dini, and slices the young woman’s throat. A baby will be born that night, and they need to finish a ritual to end the curse, or so Misni claims. The bloody mess is only the first step, once Dini is dead, she is skinned to make shadow puppets. Perhaps Misni’s harsh, uncaring demeanor is part of her way to help her community, but she is keeping something from everyone.

In Impetigore, the past is haunting the screen from the beginning. In taking influences from The Wicker Man, director Joko Anwar creates a folk horror that feels familiar and stands apart with his fusion of Indonesian culture. There is the golok, a machete-like weapon, used in the opening that swings way too close to someone’s skin. There is the wayang kulit, traditional shadow puppetry, where human skin is used for a creepier purpose. And then there is Nyi Misni, the village’s traditional healer. She is a dukun, an Indonesian shaman who is capable of white and black magic, but she fails her neighbors, using her knowledge for malevolent purposes. She can't be trusted; at one point, she performs a ritualistic dance for a summoning, her silver hair falling wildly into her face. Hakim maintains a stern look that never betrays what is going on in her head.

Misni and her son control the village, with many loyal servants prepared to commit violence in order to protect their community. The reason Maya is chased down by the golok-wielding man is because of Misni. She is the true cause of everyone’s suffering. “You are a mistake that I need to erase,” she taunts Maya. Years ago, Misni found out her son had an affair with Maya’s mother. She jinxed him, making him forget, and as for the mistress, Misni cursed Maya to be born without skin. This backfired, but not without Misni’s son taking on the role of village elder. As the truth is revealed, Misni's final moments have Hakim play into her character's undoing. Her composure, previously stubborn, cracks as she loses control. The evil is finally vanquished from Harjosari — although not for long.

What Happens at the End of 'Impetigore'?

An important line that one of the characters says is that after “a curse is born, it can never be reversed. It will only transform into another curse.” One year later, a villager’s baby is born into this new one. When Misni’s spirit appears, she is a dark entity who feasts on the child. The village will never be safe... and that’s the ending to Impetigore! There isn’t much hope to be found before the credits roll. In the village of Harjosari, the people are comfortable living there because it's where they understand the simpler world around them. With this tragic and ghastly altered curse, they are now trapped in a worse situation than before. Even though Maya escapes from Harjosari, it isn’t enough for her. She'll never feel fully free from the village's wrath and pain.

Nyi Misni loves her son too much, like out of Norma Bates's perverse parenting book. Misni looks after him, caressing his naked, knocked-out body after he had an affair with Maya’s mother. She is monstrous all on her own, unlike in Evil Dead Rise where Ellie is possessed against her own will. The single parent in Goodnight Mommy is in desperate need of a solo vacation, in fact, she ends up the one in peril. For the Xenomorph Queen, at least it can be killed. When it comes to the spirits in Impetigore, they are stuck in one emotion or desire before their death. It can be that they are unable to move on, or for Misni, that she is corrupted and has been corrupting her own people without them knowing it. This darkness will remain, as will she. Director Joko Anwar and actress Christine Hakim establish a mother who will rob everyone else of parenthood. In life and in death, she is a boogeyman to her village.