Introducing characters like Kang the Conqueror in Loki and Kingpin in Hawkeye, Marvel has introduced some major faces over time, especially in its TV shows. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was nothing different, apart from some familiar faces the show brought some new characters too.

It goes without saying that whenever MCU brings a new character in, they use that character in their forthcoming projects to make a bigger impact, like Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil. Every episode of the She-Hulk introduced someone who might have looked like a minor cameo but would undoubtedly turn out to be a big one in the future.

Donny Blaze

Doesn’t “Blaze” as a last name ring a bell? But, it’s not Johnny Blaze who eventually became Ghost Rider, it’s Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). Maybe, Marvel will connect Donny Blaze with Johnny Blaze in the future and Ghost Rider appears in some MCU project, but for now, it's Donny and not Johnny.

In She-Hulk, he is a magician who does tricks he learned when he was a member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. He gets into trouble when he uses his sling ring while performing one of his tricks and Wong catches him.

The Wrecking Crew

The finale of She-Hulk’s third episode had The Wrecking Crew attack She-Hulk. The Wrecking Crew is no new name for Marvel fanatics, they are a signature group of villains led by “The Wrecker” and are known to be destructive.

In the show, they were a group of four named Thunderball, Wrecker, Piledriver, and Bulldozer, and they were all well-equipped with advanced technology and Asgardian weapons. But, they didn’t look that destructive and probably that’s why they attacked She-Hulk for her blood which they might have used to yield more power and become destructive.

Mallory Book

Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) was an existing lawyer at GLK&H when Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) got there. She is one of those few characters who would come off as rude and antagonistic in the beginning but as the character developed they were on Jen’s side.

It was Mallory who defended She-Hulk in her case against Titania and later in the evening they celebrated with drinks. Her honesty came forth when she openly spoke about the Female Lawyer of the Year Award at the gala event, that how patronizing and embarrassing it is.

Nikki Ramos

The only person Jennifer Walters had in her corner from the beginning was her best friend, Nikki Ramos. And, that is probably the reason that she had comparatively more screen time than others. The fans would have certainly wanted to consider the humor she brought to the screen.

From using her paralegal skills in helping Jen to settle into the new job to treating her like a sister and looking out for her every time, she proved to be her best friend. Also, no matter who she teamed up with, Mallory Book or Pug, that team always came out shining.

Madisynn

One of the characters that fans hoped would appear in the She-Hulk season finale but didn’t was Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim). She instantly became the fans’ favourite when she started vibing with Wong (Benedict Wong) on the popular show, The Sopranos.

Madisynn was a party girl who debuted in the fourth episode. She was a part of Donny Blaze’s audience and when Blaze opened a portal, Madisynn saw demons and eventually landed in Kamar Taj which eventually led Wong to file a case against Donny Blaze.

Pug

Not a lot of people came out as friends when Jennifer and Nikki reached GLK&H, but Pug (Josh Segarra) welcomed them with a welcome gift. He is one of those faces that had the potential of shining but stayed hidden behind the titular character. But, he certainly had some remarkable scenes whenever he got a chance.

Pug helps She-Hulk in embracing her new superhero powers instead of telling her to be cautious or judging her. He comes out as a person who has a soft corner for She-Hulk and being a part of the same superhero division, he often lends her some legal advice too.

Runa

Another character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that has superpowers and a strong comic relationship is the Light Elf, Runa (Peg O’Keef). According to the comics, she is no elf but a valkyrie with a strong Asgardian connection. She is one of those old valkyries who have been there since the time of Odin’s father, Bor.

She brings shape-shifting energies with her to the show. Runa shape-shifted as a lot of characters beginning with Megan Thee Stallion when she landed into trouble. Later, she shifted into Pug and Dennis and the judge too to try to get her case dismissed.

Leap-Frog

A strange yet funny character that the show introduced was Eugene Patilio’s Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). According to comics, Eugene Patilio is the son of Vincent Patilio who was a failed inventor and did nothing remarkable in his life. Later, he was put into jail for being the evil Leap Frog.

In She-Hulk, Eugene Patilio is introduced as a “good” Leap-Frog who is trying to reverse his father’s deeds. But, as the character developed and the episode ended he turned out to be the antagonist. So, his character was used to introduce Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil in the show.

Titania

Many villains showed up in the show, but the most consistent one was Titania (Jameela Jamil). She is the main antagonist in the She-Hulk comics, although the show introduces her as an influencer who is just eager to have everyone’s attention.

Titania made her first appearance at the end of the first episode when she broke through the courtroom wall to attack the jury. Then just to gain popularity she took the She-Hulk name and got it trademarked, although she lost the same in the courtroom battle. Then, later when she came face to face with She-Hulk at Lulu’s wedding, she had to leave with broken teeth.

Jennifer Walters

The most significantly important role-played in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the titular role of Jennifer Walters a.k.a She-Hulk. No matter how many cameos happened, none of them were able to overshadow Jen’s role, especially her power of breaking the fourth wall.

From struggling in her legal life to learning to be a “Hulk” She-Hulk’s character developed outstandingly throughout the series. As the show progressed she mastered living her two lives without missing on her wits, humor and positivity.

