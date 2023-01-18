The Legend of Vox Machina is one of the more engaging examples of adult fantasy shows in recent years. Based on the Dungeons and Dragons adventures of the web series Critical Role, it follows a ragtag group of adventurers as they try to make a name for themselves in a world of monsters and magic. Over time, they find themselves caught up in one bad situation after another.

Age of Dragons

The story of Vox Machina begins with them getting hired by the empire of Tal'Dorei (Khary Payton) to identify and defeat a new, unseen threat. They learn that the enemy is a blue dragon named Brimscythe (David Tennant), who had been posing as a member of the council to get Tal'Dorei's armies slaughtered. Fortunately, Vox Machina was able to bring him down.

However, Brimscythe's lair contained a series of orbs that turned into draconic eyes (Cree Summers) and hissed at Vox Machina before cracking. He also made proclamations about dragons ruling over the world before the fight. With four dragons descending on the capital city during the finale, it's fair to say that Brimscythe was a small cog in a much larger machine.

Group Romance

While The Legend of Vox Machina is an unapologetically adult show, full of gory deaths, sexual innuendos, and dark character drama, there's still time for love to blossom. Most of the focus in season one was on Vax'ildan (Liam O'Brien) and Keyleth (Marisha Ray) and how their blossoming love was messing with the twins' dynamic. However, two other relationships showed signs of blooming.

Scanlan's Feelings

Scanlan Shorthalt serves as the main source of comic relief in Vox Machina. This gnomish bard can usually be found in bed, serenading men and women alike, or pissing off the group's foes with his juvenile humor. If that fails, he has plenty of creative magic to unleash, ranging from illusions and magic hands to crotch-fired lightning bolts.

Yet underneath Scanlan's fratboy persona, there are hints of feelings of inadequacies that his teammates haven't picked up on. This came to a head when Scanlan offered to cause a distraction, so the group could rescue Percy's sister, mainly to prove that he could do it alone. The result was one of the most creative and crazy action scenes in the show, but time will tell if Scanlan's insecurities will result in a larger problem for the group.

The Twins' Past

The half-elf twins of Vax'ildan and Vex'ahlia make for a formidable force. Along with their skills in stealth and archery, their tongues are as sharp as their daggers and arrows. They developed these skills thanks to a harsh upbringing that forced the twins to rely on each other and nobody else to survive.

Keyleth's Aramenté

While under house arrest with Percy, Keyleth the shy and socially awkward druid divulged a little bit about her past. She explains that she is on a quest called an Aramenté to prove that she can be a good leader. Until she finishes it, she's not allowed to go home, which puts even more pressure on her to master her magic.

The trailers for season two show Vox Machina traveling across the land to recover ancient relics to battle against their draconic foes. It's very likely that their journey will bring them to the location of Keyleth's test. If so, it's a chance for her to show how far she has progressed thanks to her own magic and the support of her friends.

The Whispered One

The mysterious force that granted the Briarwoods their necromantic powers, the Whispered One is said to be a powerful undead feared and hated by Pyke's goddess, the Everlight (Tracie Thoms). Through the takeover of Whitestone, the Briarwoods were able to restore an ancient ziggurat beneath the city. Despite Vox Machina's efforts, Delilah (Grey DeLisle) was able to perform a ritual and summon the Whispered One.

Sylas' Sword

Though he could easily rip them limb from limb with his vampire strength, Sylas Briarwood (Matthew Mercer) faces Vox Machina with a magical black blade. Every time it strikes a target, the blade drains their blood. The more blood is consumed, the larger it grows.

After Sylas' death, Grog (Travis Willingham) passed by the blade and heard it whisper to him. Despite the warning flags, Grog took the blade for his own, and was intending to use it when Percy was consumed by his vengeance. Given how susceptible Grog is to mind control, a sword that whispers about its hunger might lead to bad times for Vox Machina.

Anna Ripley

An engineer intrigued by combining science and magic, Doctor Anna Ripley (Kelly Hu) aided in the Briarwood's assassination of the Del Rolo family. She personally tortured Percy and his sister, Cassandra (Esme Creed-Miles), before working to restore the ziggurat. Even losing a hand to her experiments doesn't dampen her inventor's spirit.

After finishing her work, the Briarwoods locked Ripley in the dungeon, where she was found by Vox Machina. She aided them in getting to the ziggurat before ditching the first chance she got. Her unfinished business with Percy all but guarantees she will return, and her fascination with his gun means she might try to make one of her own.

The Council of Tal'Dorei

Often seen beside Soverign Uriel, the council of Tal'Dorei are tasked with offering insight and advice on various matters of state. By the end of the season, Uriel abdicated the throne so that the council could rule the empire and prevent one person from making all the decisions. This was immediately followed by the dragons, so the coming days will show just how capable the council is.

The Dawn Father

Through Pyke's quest to reconnect with her goddess, the Everlight, audiences were shown that the gods of Exandria are anything but passive observers. There are many other gods of good and evil that have influence in Exandria, but the most likely approach the heroes is the Dawn Father. He is the chief god of Whitestone who planted the Sun Tree ages ago.

Both Percy and Keyleth are in a good position to talk to the Dawn Father in future seasons. Percy makes sense due to being the heir to Whitestone, while Keyleth developed a connection with the Sun Tree that allowed her to destroy Sylas Briarwood. While their connection likely won't be as strong as Pyke's with the Everlight, it could still lead to some interesting character-moments or insight from a god.

