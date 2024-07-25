The Big Picture Impractical Jokers continues to bring laughs in Season 11 with hilarious public pranks and a stellar line-up of guests.

The Jokers put themselves in compromising situations for a good joke, even trying to steal bags with fishing hooks at the mall.

If you need an escape from reality, tune into this hidden-camera prank show airing new episodes on TBS and available to stream on Max.

The Jokers are about to hook viewers in with their latest set of pranks. Now in Season 11, Impractical Jokers has continued to bring in the laughs as James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano continue to find new brand pranks to pull on unsuspecting individuals. In the latest episode, Murr, Q, Sal are joined by Adam Ray, as the Jokers are paired off and must try to steal, unsuspecting shopper's bags with one of them, causing a distraction. The other, well, they have a large fishing hook trying to catch the bag one floor up. Surely this will go well!

Since 2011, Impractical Jokers has been television's premiere hidden camera-practical joke reality television series that is nothing short of feel-good television. Led by the comedy troupe, The Tenderloins, the public prank show is now in its eleventh fantastic season. They even had their own feature-length film released in 2020! With no signs of slowing down, Impractical Jokers continues to reinvent hidden camera television like no other show has done before.

The Jokers Head to the Mall To Hook Some Bags

In the premiere of Season 11, Impractical Jokers is set to kick off the comedy with a hilarious public prank. In the episode titled, "Tournament of Losers," the Jokers are going all in. Kicking good people out and stealing from strangers is what's on the agenda for the Jokers this week, with one of them ruining the entire night of a whole sports bar in the night's big punishment. In the exclusive clip, the Jokers are seen at the mall as Q is seen asking an unsuspecting stranger to take a picture of him while Murr is up a level with a giant fishing hook trying to steal the poor man's bag. Will they be successful? I guess it depends on how you define success. Will this make you laugh? Most definitely!

Impractical Jokers is back, hook, line, and sinker. The Jokers are willing to put themselves in compromising situations just for the laugh. Anything for a good joke! With an extraordinary line-up of guests joining them over the course of multiple episodes, Impractical Jokers is tune-in television for those who need an escape from reality. And if you ever see the Jokers in the wild, run! Unless you want to be pranked!

New episodes of Impractical Jokers air Thursdays at 10:00pm on TBS. Episodes of Impractical Jokers is available to stream on Max.

Impractical Jokers Four lifelong friends challenge each other to execute a series of public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. The catch is, they must obey all instructions given through an earpiece by the other members, leading to awkward and hilarious situations. The one who fails the most tasks faces embarrassing punishments. Release Date December 15, 2011 Cast James Murray , Joe Gatto , Sal Vulcano Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10 Streaming Service(s) Hulu , HBO Max Expand

Watch on Max