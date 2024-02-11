TruTV's Impractical Jokers reigns supreme as one of the funniest hidden-camera reality shows of all time. Premiering in 2011 and starring the hilarious comedy troupe "The Tenderloins," it stars four lifelong friends, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, and Brian "Q" Quinn, in a wonderfully amusing competition to see who can embarrass each other the most. With ten seasons, over one hundred and sixty episodes, and thirteen successful years as a popular ratings' booster, this wildly successful series shows no signs of going away anytime soon.

Now, with the premiere of its highly anticipated tenth season, it's best to look back on this popular comedic prank show and look over its greatest episodes. Whether they feature the funniest challenges, the wildest moments, or the most uncomfortable punishments, these episodes represent the best Impractical Jokers had to offer. Here are the ten best entries in the series ranked by their rousing scores on IMDb.

10 "Fraudway" (Season 8, Episode 11)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

In arguably one of their hardest try-not-to-laugh challenges to date, the Jokers compete to make each other crack up while sitting in a waiting room. Later, it's Q and Murr vs. Sal and Joe in a "Do and Say" challenge that ends in disaster for the former pair, leading Murr to become tonight's big loser. For his punishment, Murr takes the stage alongside his personal favorite musician, Yanni, acting as the world's worst cameraman.

There's something spectacularly embarrassing about being called out in front of everyone by your idol. Murr's punishment certainly ranks among some of the show's most uncomfortable moments, especially as he's forced to be a terrible camera operator in front of a large theater audience. Other notable highlights of "Fraudway" include Murr riding around on a ridiculous luggage scooter, and Q flying around doing his cartwheels. All these moments make for a wildly hilarious and entertaining episode that any fan could enjoy.

9 "Smashing Success" (Season 9, Episode 6)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

The Jokers find themselves acting as office managers trying to hire unsuspecting applicants to be their new security guards for a company. The catch is that the guys have set up each room to be as bizarre and outlandish as possible to trick the applicant into not accepting the offer. However, it's a clean sweep as all Jokers make it through the challenge unscathed. Later, it's Joe and Sal facing off as eccentric artists told to say and do what they're told in front of assistants. Unfortunately for Sal, one small refusal leads him to suffer tonight's punishment, forcing him to smash his two helpers' artworks right before them.

If there's one thing Sal does best at, it's losing challenges. Viewers can only watch and cringe helplessly as Sal reluctantly breaks two girls' hard day's work right in front of their eyes. It's a cruel and uncomfortable punishment that only the other Jokers can come up with. Other notable parts of this episode include Murr cutting off a man's ponytail and Joe awkwardly doing kung fu moves on a balcony while misquoting iconic lines from the Karate Kid franchise. They're all random but hilarious moments for a truly memorable episode that sees the Jokers at their comedic best.

8 "Rubbed the Wrong Way" (Season 6, E18)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

It's a day at the mall for the Jokers as they act as partitioners, offering people to sign up to win $100 gift cards. However, once someone gives the Joker their phone number, it's up to the other guys to send as many absurd texts as possible to spark the most minor responses. The Joker with the least number of texts back loses. Next, at a grocery store, the four split into teams, grabbing and playing toss with unsuspecting shoppers' food items from their carts without being caught. Finally, it's Joe facing tonight's punishment, this time acting in a stage play, acting as a rather unfortunate genie experiencing plenty of bizarre and painful mishaps.

After Joe Gatto's unfortunate departure from the series midway through season 9, we'll no longer see more of his show-stealing episodes similar to "Rubbed the Wrong Way." This fan-favorite Joker pulls no punches in his iconic punishment, continuing to act out his prank in a ridiculous genie costume. At the same time, he's hilariously being flung around the stage, bumping into props like a wrecking ball. This episode leaves viewers in stitches, wishing this wonderful genie had stayed on the show just a little bit longer.

7 "Everything's Just Rosie" (Season 2, Episode 22)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

While at a bowling alley, the guys split into teams, trying to say and do what the others tell them. Despite his best efforts, Q's refusal to trash-talk a rival bowler leads him and Sal to score big on the loser board. Next, while trying to serve scoops of mashed potatoes at a restaurant, Joe "Scoopski Potatoes" makes his way into securing a hilarious victory. Later, Q gives a rather uncomfortable science presentation as tonight's punishment, which also sees him face to face with his female clone, played by a surprise guest appearance by Rosie O'Donnell.

It's a science experiment gone wrong for Q in this truly memorable punishment. Not only is it a delight to see the iconic comedian and TV personality Rosie O'Donnell's cameo in this brief but iconic finale, but it's impressive how fitting and straight-faced she plays in her role. It's genuinely a surprising guest appearance that only adds to this episode's entertainment value, making it one of the more exciting endings ever to happen throughout the show's run.

6 "Sweat the Small Things" (Season 2, Episode 18)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

The Jokers take the art world by storm while taking turns acting as art instructors for a class in another hilarious "Do and Say" challenge. Later, the guys hang out and shoot darts at a bar. However, each section of the dart board contains ridiculous tasks that the Jokers must complete if their dart lands on it. Despite trying to "royally kiss" a stranger's hand, Sal couldn't secure a win, leading him to give a seminar about stress for tonight's punishment.

Sal Vulcano is one particularly stressed-out little man, and this episode definitely proves it. During his seminar punishment, he's forced to watch a prerecorded video of the other Jokers invading and getting germs all over his house. For a guy who likes to keep things clean, it's hard for Sal to witness his friends deliberately ruin his home. It's a classic punishment for a classic episode from one of the show's best seasons.

5 "B-I-N-G-NO" (Season 3, Episode 30)

IMDb Ranking: 9.0/10

It's a double "Do and Say" challenge for the Jokers, as their antics take them from dishing out meats in a deli shop to serving hot dogs on the streets. In another brutal punishment for Sal, the poor Joker can't catch a break as he becomes the most hated man in a room full of professional Bingo players.

The Jokers just love giving Sal the worst punishments imaginable, don't they? "B-I-N-G-NO" is an iconic, cringeworthy episode that sometimes makes it hard to watch, but you just can't look away. The scene in the Bingo room is particularly uncomfortable as it leaves viewers genuinely concerned about Sal's safety in a room full of angry players taking their game very, very seriously. According to Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokers, producers were also worried that Sal's antics were causing so much uproar that it would cause an actual riot. But thankfully, it all worked out for Sal in the end as he was escorted out of the building as the crowd cheered him off.

4 "Look Out Below" (Season 3, Episode 1)

IMDb Ranking: 9.0

Starting season three on a soaring high note, "Look Out Below" first sees the Jokers working as bellhops, bringing guests to their rooms while doing and saying what the other guys tell them. If the guest refuses to give a tip, the Joker loses. Later, the guys head to the streets of New York, acting as hot dog vendors while performing ridiculous actions the other Jokers make them do. Finally, Murr reluctantly confronts his biggest fear in tonight's punishment as he jumps from the sky.

Impractical Jokers has become the iconic television show it is today thanks to its incredible punishments, which definitely shines in this episode. James Murray reportedly locked himself away in a room for two hours, sending goodbye messages to his family when he realized his punishment would see him skydiving off of a plane. He contemplated quitting the show entirely at one point, but thankfully, he carried on to deliver one of the show's most hilarious moments. For many viewers, the image of seeing Murr hilariously screaming as he free falls in midair is truly memorable, and one most fans remember fondly as one of the best punishments the Jokers ever came up with.

3 "Brother-in-Loss" (Season 3, Episode 32)

IMDb Ranking: 9.1/10

Sparks are flying in this classic season three finale. Starting in an office building, each Joker takes turns applying for a job with resumes created by the other guys. If the hiring manager refuses to give him the job, the Joker loses. Later, the guys take a trip to the Staten Island Fairy in a hilarious mime game, trying to copy each other's ridiculous actions while sparking a conversation with strangers. Lastly, Sal faces punishment once again as he reluctantly witnesses the holy matrimony between his best friend Murr and his sister.

Featuring one of the boldest pranks ever to be shown on television, "Brother-in-Loss" is one episode Impractical Jokers fans certainly will never forget. Reportedly, it took six months to plan Sal's wedding punishment, requiring multiple people and a lot of secrecy around set for everything to come together. This absurd ending taps into every overprotective brother's worst nightmares, complete with the revelation that Murr and Sal's sister Jenna's wedding is actually legal. However, they eventually annulled it as soon after filming was completed.

2 "Whose Phone is Ringing" (Season 5, Episode 11)

IMDb Ranking: 9.3/10

The Jokers head to a department store for their first ever "Wheel of Faces" challenge as they do or say any ridiculous task assigned to them whenever a dart lands on a picture of their faces. Next, it's the Joker vs. Joker challenge, as two men try to sell a product created by the other Joker, attempting to undercut them at every turn. Finally, in tonight's punishment, Sal faces the music as he's forced to sit in a book reading session while his phone blares a rather loud and catchy ringtone.

"Who's Phone is Ringing" truly shines as one of the funniest episodes of the entire series. From Q desperately trying to get himself spanked to Murr selling a tire with a USB port, the episode sure isn't short on wild and absurd moments. It's all hammered in with a spectacular finale, with another tremendous Sal-related punishment, seeing him again in an awkward spot trying to keep a straight face as everyone around him is annoyed by his annoying music.

1 "The Permanent Punishment" (Season 3, Episode 27)

IMDb Ranking: 9.4/10

Featuring one of the show's most iconic punishments, "The Permanent Punishment" starts off with the Jokers acting as terrible security guards for a grocery store. Later, the guys compete in their fiercest competition yet in a game to see who can clip the most balloons onto unsuspecting shoppers. Despite all Jokers giving their A-game to this challenge, Joe ultimately reigns supreme, leading the other Jokers to suffer a rare three-way punishment. Finally, Q, Sal, and Murr brace themselves at an ink shop as Joe chooses tattoos that will stick with them for life.

"The Permanent Punishment" is truly a spectacular episode with some of the most defining moments of the entire series. Whether seeing Murr engaging in a hilarious argument with a store customer or watching Q and Joe tie balloons to a woman's ponytail, it's an episode for all to enjoy. However, the greatest moment occurs during the finale, which sees the three Jokers receiving one embarrassing tattoo after another. There's nothing more hilarious and shocking than seeing a realistic tattoo of actor Jaden Smith on the side of Sal's thigh. It's a perfect cherry on top of what is undoubtedly the greatest episode in Impractical Jokers' history.

