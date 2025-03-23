Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto is opening up about the recent sexual assault allegations against him. On March 20, 2024, a 19-year-old TikToker accused Gatto of sexually harassing her back in 2023. The woman shared that she met Gatto at one of his shows in Milwaukee. The two had been talking on Instagram beforehand and Gatto had texted her instructions on how to get to his hotel room. The alleged assault took place after she reached the location. However, Gatto claims that this never happened.

In an interview with Page Six, the reality star told his side of the story. Gatto expressed that while he has used “poor judgment” and “violated the trust” of his loved ones in the past, he would never assault anyone. The Impractical Joker concluded that he was taking time off from work and the public eye to focus his energy on more important things.

TikTok user Joozyb shared her side of the story in a video she posted to the platform with the caption: “I just want people to listen.” She later shared another video that featured screenshots of the text messages between her and Gatto. A third video uploaded to her account showed an image of the young girl’s bruised posterior, which she claims is from her alleged encounter with Gatto. “Yes he did S.A me. Yes he had JUST gotten back together with his wife,” she wrote in the caption.

Joe Gatto Has No Plans of Returning to ‘Impractical Jokers’

Gatto announced his exit from Impractical Jokers back in 2021, around the same time he separated from his ex-wife, Bessy Gatto. This marked Gatto’s decade-long stint on the hidden-camera prank show where he starred alongside longtime friends and fellow comedians James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

In a January 2025 interview with The Wrap, Gatto opened up about his decision to quit the show and revealed that he doesn’t want to look back. ​​The reality star revealed that he was too busy with other things to commit to starring on the show again. At the same time, he isn’t planning on returning as a guest either, since that doesn’t feel right to him. In Gatto’s exact words: “I have moved on from the show, the show has moved on from me.” But he clarified that he will definitely collaborate with the guys whenever they get a chance.

He added that while that chapter of his life is over for good, he remains great friends with the rest of the Impractical Jokers cast. According to Gatto, they’re just not friends from work anymore. While the reality star claimed that he “told all the jokes” he wanted to tell in the 300 Impractical Jokers episodes he starred in, he is still open to being part of the show’s final installment to close it in “a fun way.”

Impractical Jokers Season 11 premiered on July 25, 2024, with new episodes airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS. The show is also available to stream on Max.