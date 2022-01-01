Variety reports that long-time Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto announced on New Year's Eve night that he would be leaving the TruTV prank show.

In his Instagram post, Gatto revealed that "due to some issues in my personal life," he needed to step away. The sudden departure stems from separating from his wife, Bessy. In further details: "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Before becoming the Impractical Jokers, Gatto, Brian Q Quinn, James Murray, and Sal Vulcano were in a sketch comedy improv group known as The Tenderloins for over a decade. Joe went on in the post paying tribute to his colleagues and friends:

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Along with the show getting renewed for a 10th season, the stars struck a first-look deal with WarnerMedia earlier this year and are slated to develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS, and truTV, as well as HBO Max. The show and seemingly the new deal will go on as the remaining Jokers had this to say:

“Hi everyone, so here we are…After all these years together, we never imagined making ‘Impractical Jokers’ without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of ‘Impractical Jokers’ in January,”

This may not be the last we see of the Impractical Jokers star as Gatto ended the post thanking the fans and stated, “I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.” Gatto went on to thank the fans of Impractical Jokers.

“To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

A premiere date for the upcoming season 10 has yet to be announced.

