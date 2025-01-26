Joe Gatto doesn’t have any plans to look back! The Impractical Jokers star is done with his stint on the popular reality TV show for good. Though the cult-classic comedy show holds a special place in his heart, Gatto is taking major steps forward in his career. The former Impractical Jokers star exited the show back in 2021 and has not looked back since.

During an interview with The Wrap on January 24, 2025, Joe Gatto reflected on his journey on Impractical Jokers. When the topic of returning to the cult-classic reality series was brought up, Gatto expressed that it just doesn’t feel right to commit to coming back. Although, he did state that he continues to maintain his friendship with former costars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano. Joe Gatto expressed his lack of interest in returning to Impractical Jokers in the following words:

“I’ve moved on from the show, the show has moved on from me. I am so removed from it.”

The stand-up comedian had spent over a decade on Impractical Jokers, and believes that he banked on the opportunity and told all the jokes he wanted to tell. The comedian is in a new phase of his career and is basking in the glory of the fairly recent release of his Hulu comedy special, Messing With People. On December 31, 2021, Gatto announced that he would be quitting the popular reality TV prank show by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The Impractical Jokers star wanted to take time off to deal with issues in his personal life amid his split from his wife, Bessy Gatto.

Joe Gatto Revealed That He Never Watched ‘Impractical Jokers’

Joe Gatto spilled the tea that he had never watched Impractical Jokers since leaving the show – or even before that. During an exclusive interview with People during the second night of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Gatto revealed that he’s never tuned into the popular reality prank show he dedicated over a decade of his life to.

Joe Gatto spilled that he had never watched the show on TV and has only ever watched the edits because he used to work on them. The former Impractical Jokers star also shared that he didn’t watch the clips as much when he wasn’t required to edit. Gatto shared that he wasn’t an Impractical Jokers viewer in the following words:

“Do I watch the show? No. I try to be consistent and never watched. That's actually true.”

Gatto even took a moment to discuss his friendship with his former co-stars, noting that they were friends before the show and continue to be friends after his exit. Gatto expressed that the worst part of not being on the show is missing out on the opportunity to laugh with his friends and get paid for it.

Impractical Jokers Season 11 premiered on July 25, 2024, with new episodes airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS. You can stream the episodes along with the show’s previous seasons on Max.

