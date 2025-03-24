Roughly 3 days after Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto was accused of sexual assault by a fan, another woman who worked for Gatto has come forward about her negative experience with the actor, and she’s describing it as sexual harassment.

This second woman opened up to PEOPLE, on March 24, 2025, and reported that she first met Gatto at one of his live shows back when she was 15 years old. She was then recruited by the comedian-actor prior to his departure from Impractical Jokers and as soon as she turned 18, Gatto’s behavior, allegedly, became very flirtatious. That’s not all though — before this second woman started the job, she was apparently warned by one of the comedian’s previous employees about the same thing. This other employee had apparently warned the avowed victim that Gatto would end up throwing inappropriate jokes and, so if that ever happened, she should shut it down immediately.

The source then revealed that she quickly learned why this person had warned her about it all. Soon after her job began, the source claims, Gatto would inappropriately occasionally grab her and even ask for back massages. Not just that — she also claims that he would also be very interested in her sex life and would ask her questions about it.

The Source Claims That Joe Gatto Said That She Was in an Open Relationship With His Wife

In the accounts provided by a source close to the situation, Gatto allegedly also boasted about being in an open relationship with his wife, Bessy, a claim that she later found potentially untrue. The couple, who share two children, announced a split in 2021 after eight years of marriage but reportedly reconciled afterward.

According to this source, Gatto privately contacted her on social media, even called her “hot,” and expressed jealousy whenever she posted images featuring her boyfriend. She also alleges that when she did not reciprocate his flirtations, he became brusque at work, and created an environment where she felt pressure to placate him out of fear for her job. She describes this dynamic as emotional manipulation, which persisted until she ended her employment after two years.

In one alleged incident, Gatto purportedly grabbed her upper thigh during a hotel elevator ride, and told her how he “knew” he would make her uncomfortable on that trip. Additionally, she claims that he urged employees to drink in his hotel room despite publicly stating he avoids alcohol. The source maintains her claims illustrate a pattern of exploitation. She insists these details are accurate, though Gatto himself has offered no direct public response yet to this second set of allegations. His previous reply to the first set of allegations from a TikTok user, Joozyb, was:

“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. Anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

