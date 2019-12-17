Playing like a much gentler version of Jackass, the truTV show Impractical Jokers has delighted its fanbase for eight seasons now. The four cast members, known collectively as the Tenderloins, affectionately make each other perform all kinds of weird hidden camera pranks on unsuspecting passersby, laughing at the shenanigans all the way. Now, they’re getting their own film: Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which comes to theatres February 21, 2020. And you can see the first giggle-fueled trailer below.
James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano, all playing versions of themselves, have been inexplicably invited to a bumpin’ Miami party by — you guessed it — Paula Abdul, who is a fan of the quartet. What are they going to do on the way? Set up and pull off elaborate hidden camera pranks, of course. Under the guidance of director Chris Henchy (co-creator of Funny or Die), the film seems to blend real-life hijinks with a light narrative on top, a la Borat or Action Point. But, according to truTV GM Brett Weitz, there will be some surprises, too: “The film will celebrate all of the hijinks and antics these guys are known for but with bigger twists than we can achieve in a 30-minute format.”