For many actors, the freedom to improvise can either be deathly paralyzing or so freeing that it causes them (and the production) to veer off-course. But when improvisation works, it can create a magical spark that mixes preparation with innate genius. These sparks can rarely be scripted and provide a jolt of authenticity to the other actors and the audience alike. From Robert DeNiro to Dustin Hoffman, some of cinema's greatest actors have provided excellent dramatic improvisations that have improved their films.

Comedies, unlike any other genre of film, are often remembered in terms of their moments and scenes. So, while a perfectly placed dramatic ad-lib can bring new dimensions to a character, story, or relationship, a successful comedic ad-lib permanently impacts the film's audience, preserving its reputation eternally. A creative and hilariously ad-libbed scene could be the difference between a quickly forgotten comedy or a fondly remembered one. These are some of the times comedians, writers, and directors came together to create instantaneous magic on set.

10 Melting Icing

'Mrs Doubtfire' (1993)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Few actors were as skilled at improvising as the late great Robin Williams. In Mrs. Doubtfire, Robin Williams produces a tour de force performance as Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work and recently divorced actor who disguises himself as an elderly nanny to be able to see his children.

For the film's 30th anniversary, director Christopher Columbus confirmed that he ended up using up to four cameras to shoot the film, to get the other actors' natural reactions to Robin Williams' ad-libs. In a pivotal scene that has become one of the film's most memorable, Robin Williams has to portray both Daniel and Mrs. Doubtfire when a social worker pays him a surprise visit. After losing his 'Mrs. Doubtfire' mask, he shoves his face in a cake and pretends it is Mrs. Doubtfire's “nightly meringue mask.” That is where the scripted scene stopped. However, the hot studio lights began to melt the icing and Robin Williams, the genius that he was, took this as an invitation to start riffing. The rest is cinematic history.

Watch on Max

9 Billy Crystal as Miracle Max

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

When making The Princess Bride, director Rob Reiner called up his friend, Billy Crystal for a cameo as the character, Miracle Max. After being tortured to near death, Westley (Cary Elwes) is taken by his companions, Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) and Fezzik (André the Giant) to be healed by Miracle Max.

Right before filming Billy Crystal's scenes, Rob Reiner gave him a simple suggestion to "forget the lines." This suggestion turned the 5-minute cameo into a three-day and thirty-hour shoot and created an indelible cinematic character with the best quotes in an already very quotable film. As a result of the suggestion, most of what appears in the final film are improvisations by Billy Crystal. To successfully finish filming the scene, the cast and crew had to be "banished" from the set, starting with the director, Rob Reiner. Unfortunately, since Mandy Patinkin had to be on camera to deliver his lines, he couldn't leave and ended up bruising his rib from all the suppressed laughter. As on-set injuries go, that's not a bad one!

8 "The Most Annoying Sound in the World"

'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

In the three decades since its debut, Peter Farrelly's 1994 buddy film, Dumb and Dumber, has established itself as an essential comedy movie. Starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as the titular 'Dumb and Dumber', the film certified Jim Carrey as a comedic movie star and established Jeff Daniels' comedic chops. The film was a tightly scripted comedic masterpiece from Peter Farrelly, his brother, Bobby Farrelly and Bennett Yellin. However, when working with a once-in-a-generation talent like Jim Carrey, letting him off the cuff is usually a fortuitous decision. In one of such off-the-cuff moments, Jim Carrey produced the now iconic "The most annoying sound in the world" scene.

According to Jeff Daniels in a video for GQ, Jim Carrey surprised his co-stars in the scene by asking them if they wanted to "hear the most annoying sound in the world" and when neither actor responded, Jim Carrey proceeded to let out a hilarious, unrecognizable sound. Keen observers of the scene will notice that Jeff Daniels begins to break just before the scene cuts from a wide shot to a close-up.

Dumb and Dumber Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 16, 1994 Director Peter Farrelly , Bobby Farrelly Cast Jim Carrey , Jeff Daniels , Lauren Holly , Mike Starr , Karen Duffy , Charles Rocket Runtime 107 minutes

7 "Alright, alright, alright."

'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Image via Focus Features

The phrase "alright, alright, alright" has become so inextricably linked to Matthew McConaughey's real-life persona that many seem to have forgotten that it first came into prominence when he said it in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused. The stoner, high-school comedy has become a landmark coming-of-age film. In the film, McConaughey plays Wooderson, a man in his early 20s who still socializes with high school students.

Matthew McConaughey has repeatedly confirmed that the line was not in the original script but in fact, something he was saying to himself to prep for the scene. To get into the character's headspace, McConaughey itemized the things that were important to the character and after realizing that he had three of those things (his car, music, and weed) and was on his way to get the fourth and last thing (women), McConaughey ticked off his mental checklist with "Alright, alright, alright."

6 "Eat Shit"

'Knives Out' (2019)

Image via Lionsgate

Rian Johnson's whodunit mystery, Knives Out, was a cultural phenomenon when it arrived in 2019. Knives Out's critical and commercial success was so significant that the film spawned a trilogy of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mysteries. However, while the tight mystery required a precise adherence to the script from the actors, Rian Johnson revealed that one hilarious scene was not performed as originally scripted.

In a pivotal scene where it is revealed that Ransom (Chris Evans) has been cut out of his dead grandfather's will, he lashes out at his family members by telling them, individually, to "eat s**t" According to Rian Johnson, Ransom was initially meant to lash out at his family with a more expletive term, but when Rian Johnson realized that that would take away their PG-13 rating, he changed the idea. Chris Evans then suggested the alternative that ended up in the film. For bonus points, Michael Shannon improvised his character's response: "I am not eating one iota of s**t."

5 'Cinderella Story' Monologue

'Caddyshack' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

In Harold Ramis' directorial debut, Caddyshack, Bill Murray was only contracted to work for less than a week on a small role. However, Murray's improvisational skills forced the writers to make more story room for his character. This resulted in most of Carl Spackler's (Bill Murray) scenes being entirely improvised sequences.

The longest of these scenes is a monologue about a former greenskeeper who becomes a Masters champion. None of the dialogue in the scene was scripted, in fact, the script only had two lines of action for the scene. Just before the scene, Harold Ramis asked Bill Murray if he ever did imaginary golf commentary in his head and that set him off and launched a hilarious movie star career.