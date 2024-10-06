Movies have had their place in pop culture for as long as the camera has existed. Some movies are remembered for specific visuals or performances, but it seems that movie quotes have a particular longevity. Regardless of someone's familiarity with cinema, there's a good chance that everybody has at least one specific movie quote that has embedded itself into their minds. Whether it's Taxi Driver's iconic "You talking to me?" or Star Wars' often repeated "May the Force be with you," movie quotes have a special place in pop culture.

As fun as it is to recite and share movie quotes, it's even more enjoyable when the lines themselves have a backstory. It may be hard to believe, but some of the greatest movie quotes in history were improvised by their speakers, thus making them all the more special and significant to film history. These are the greatest improvised lines ever spoken, ranked by how memorable they are and how well they fit within the context of the movie despite not originating from the screenplay.

10 "I'm Walkin' Here!"

Ratso "Rizzo" (Dustin Hoffman) in 'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Naive Texan Joe Buck (Jon Voight) migrates from his small country hometown to the bustle of New York City, looking to make a living as a hustler. It's there where he meets Ratso Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman), a smooth-talking conman and social outcast. The two form an unlikely kinship that withstands the trials and tribulations of making it big in the big city.

A classic American drama, Midnight Cowboy is carried by the charisma and chemistry of its two leads. What many may not know about the movie, however, is that its most quotable moment and one of the most referenced movie lines of all time was improvised by the legendary actor, at least according to him. The film's producer, however, claimed the scene was shot with an extra on the cab, adding some layers to the story. Whatever the truth, the line remains untouchable. At one point in their lives, everybody has recited it when crossing a busy street.

9 "Alright, Alright, Alright."

David Wooderson (Matthew McConaughey) in 'Dazed and Confused' (1994)

Set in small-town Texas in the mid-'70s, the school year has come to a close, and the township's youth celebrates. What unfolds is a night of drinking, smoking, partying and general teenage debauchery in this timeless, coming-of-age stoner comedy that kick-started the career of Richard Linklater.

Dazed and Confused is one of those movies that, rather than being about something specific, serves as a love letter to a time in history. The very nature of its witty and riffy screenplay makes it an endlessly quotable movie. One line does stand out from the bunch, however, and that's McConaughey's improvised "alright" trifecta uttered by his character David Wooderson. According to Cinemablend, the three "alright" symbolize Wooderson's love for his car, rock-and-roll, and drugs.

8 "Leave the Gun. Take the Cannoli."

Peter Clemenza (Richard Castellano) in 'The Godfather' (1972)

Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) is the head of the Corleone crime family operating in 1940s New York. While still capable and ruthless when necessary, Vito's age is quickly catching up to him as he looks to transfer his power over to his war veteran son, Michael (Al Pacino). While initially reluctant, unforeseen circumstances thrust Michael into a position of power that will test his morals and pull him down a treacherous path of violence and betrayal.

Often cited as one of the greatest movies ever made, The Godfather is a timeless classic that is absolutely brimming with excellent performances. Boasting one of the greatest screenplays ever written, there is no shortage of legendary quotes and deliveries. Following a mob assassination, actor Richard Castellano was scripted to deliver just the first half of the now-iconic line. Castellano's wife suggested he add "take the cannoli," and by the time the cameras rolled on the scene, movie history was made.

The Godfather Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

7 "You Hit Me in the Ear!"

Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) in 'Fight Club' (1999)

A nameless insomniac (Edward Norton) narrates his pitiful existence as he looks for a fantastical escape from reality. That escape arrives in the form of Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), a free-spirited anarchist and traveling soap-maker. Together, the two form an underground, bare-knuckle fight club as a means of escaping from the oppressive forces of a capitalist society.

Fight Club is an idiosyncratic masterwork of excess and creative expression. This turn-of-the-century classic is chock-full of memorable setpieces and off-the-wall performances, many of which were borne from a special on-screen chemistry between Pitt and Norton. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Norton reveals that in the sequence where The Narrator and Durden first fight, Norton's punch actually made contact with Pitt's ear, prompting the improvised reaction. Furthermore, he also claims that acclaimed director David Fincher encouraged Norton to make contact with the hit.

6 "You Can't Handle the Truth!"

Colonel Nathan R. Jessep (Jack Nicholson) in 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) is assigned a case that will have him defending two Marines charged with the murder of a fellow soldier. Being his first proper case, Kaffee initiates an investigation with the help of Lt. JoAnne Galloway (Demi Moore). The pair seek to pin the murder on Colonel Jessep (Jack Nicholson), believing him to have spurred on a hazing ritual that led to the private's death.

A Few Good Men is a quintessential courtroom drama that benefits from a stacked cast all at the top of their game. With the script written by articulate wordsmith Aaron Sorkin, there's a mark of quality reached here that few other genre efforts have since been able to match. One especially intense scene sees Nicholson's Colonel Jessup being questioned for his involvement in the murder. Strictly speaking, this line is more of an ad-lib than an improv since the original line was "You already have the truth." A change for the better if you ask just about anyone.

5 "You Talkin' to Me?"

Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) in 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) is a troubled Vietnam War veteran working as a cab driver in bustling New York City. His ideologies regarding society (particularly the deterioration of it) have distorted his perception of reality and led him down a path of violence. The seedy, neon-lit underbelly of New York City serves as a playground for Travis' darkest desires and twisted fantasies.

Taxi Driver is a masterclass of acting from one of cinema's most gifted performers. The neurotic Travis Bickle is a role that has cemented itself as one of the greatest in movie history. Most impressive is De Niro's improvisation in what is Taxi Driver's standout scene. De Niro drew inspiration from an underground New York comedian and delivered this iconic monologue, which has become not only the film's most recognizable scene but a perfect encapsulation of its main themes. Often imitated but never replicated, this quote lives on in cinematic legend.

4 "I'm the King of the World!"

Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) in 'Titanic' (1997)

A dramatization of the maritime disaster that took place in 1912, Titanic tells the story of artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and aristocrat Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). A romance blossoms between the two on the maiden voyage on what is deemed to be the unsinkable R.M.S. Titanic. When disaster strikes, Jack and Rose are thrust into a fight for survival that would find more than 1500 souls lost to the sea.

At one point the highest-grossing movie of all time, Titanic's cultural significance cannot be understated. One key element keeping Titanic culturally relevant is its number of iconic scenes and quotability. DiCaprio's especially memorable quote, in which he proclaims himself to be the "king of the world," was revealed to improvised by director James Cameron as he was feeding DiCaprio lines through a walkie-talkie during the filming of the classic scene. The line became Titanic's calling card, to the point where Cameron shouted it when the film won Best Picture at the 1998 Oscars.

3 "Here's Looking at You, Kid."

Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) in 'Casablanca' (1942)

In Casablanca, Morocco, American Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) runs the café that happens to be the most popular nightspot in the city. It is the early stages of World War II, and Morocco and its people are at the mercy of Nazi rule. Blaine is stumped by a moral dilemma when his ex-lover (Ingrid Bergman) and her current husband, a resistance leader, come looking for protection from the Gestapo.

In this American classic ripe with quotable moments, it was towards the film's emotional climax when legendary Hollywood star Bogart delivered this famous line. Casablanca's complex screenplay was subject to near-constant changes during the film's production, but when Bogart opted to insert this line on a whim in an exchange with co-star Bergman, movie history was made. Today, it remains one of the most recognizable movie quotes to come from Hollywood's Golden Age of cinema and a clear embodiment of the romance and noir genres.