Great films are usually the fruit of hard work, including good performances, characterization, editing, engaging soundtracks, and well-crafted scripts. Although most of these movies feature enthralling plots, there are undoubtedly a couple of memorable unplanned, ad-lib lines that made it to the final cut.

While improvisation doesn't always work in a film's favor, these are some remarkable times it did. From actors that provided viewers with iconic lines (that likely wouldn't exist if the casting had been different) to unplanned scenes directors came up with in the nick of time, here is a look back at iconic unscripted moments that turned out amazing.

15 "Hey, I'm walkin' here!"

'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Featuring great lead performances and widely considered one of the greatest films in American cinema, this John Schlesinger drama depicts the unlikely friendship between two hustlers: a naïve man named Joe Buck (Jon Voight) and ailing con man Rico Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman), referred to as "Ratso."

Midnight Cowboy is a nuanced character study that meditates on the American Dream, loneliness, and isolation that has captured the attention of many. However, what some may not have realized about this Best Picture winner, is that it featured some pretty iconic ad-libs — including Hoffman's, "Hey, I'm walkin' here!" after almost being run over by a cab. This has easily become one of the most quotable lines in the movie and cinema in general.

14 "I know."

'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is an amazing film all around, and it does an impressive job at continuing to showcase the awesome worldbuilding in one of the most treasured franchises ever. In what some agree is the better film out of the original trilogy, the second Star Wars installment follows the enthralling adventures of Leia (Carrie Fisher), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) through space.

Although the movie is legendary by itself, it also happens to feature one of the most memorable movie lines to date. When Han turns to Leia and both share one last kiss before the Imperial spoils all the fun, Leia ultimately says she loves him. While Solo's answer was supposed to be "I love you too," Ford went for "I know" instead, making the scene one of the most iconic in film history and a pivotal moment in Leia and Han's relationship.

13 The Necklace Box Scene

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in two of their most memorable roles, remains one of the most beloved romantic comedies up to this day, following the unlikely but extremely intriguing love story between Hollywood prostitute Viviene and wealthy businessman Edward. Featuring loads of unforgettable moments, the 1990 movie has managed to capture many hearts.

There is, however, a particular moment in the film that provides the story with a very real, authentic feel to it, and it is a wholesome scene where Edward suddenly snaps shut a necklace box on Viviene's hand. Turns out, this Pretty Woman scene was completely unplanned, and the actress' surprised reaction and laughter were so genuine that they made it to the final cut.

12 "I'm king of the world!"

'Titanic' (1997)

You'd have to be living under a rock not to have at least heard about the legendary film that depicts the tragic love story between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) and the disastrous events that take place during their exciting journey in the world's most luxurious passenger ship.

While Titanic contains a good number of significant moments that are stamped on viewers' memories, Jack screaming he is the "king of the world" from the top of his lungs is, without a doubt, one of the most memorable. As it turns out, the line wasn't improvised by DiCaprio himself but by director James Cameron instead. According to Cameron, the line was "made up on the spot."

11 The Chest-Waxing Scene

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Revolving around an introvert who works as a stock supervisor at an electronics store, this hilarious Judd Apatow comedy starring Steve Carell (who also did a notable job co-writing the film) is a bundle of laughs. Guaranteed to provide the viewer with an amusing time, The 40-Year-Old Virgin features countless comical moments.

Apparently, one of those moments was no fun for Carell. According to Apatow, the chest-waxing scene was painfully real, and those were Carell's actual screams for help. Between this and the crew later learning that the woman cast for the part lied about her waxing expertise, there was a lot of horror and agony during the famous scene's filming.

10 “You're gonna need a bigger boat."

'Jaws' (1975)

As for the biggest shark flick out there (and a horror cult classic), Jaws centers around a major killer fish who attacks the beach community of Cape Cod. Between all the chaotic madness, a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer attempt to hunt the beast down. With a huge impact on pop culture, the Steven Spielberg film stands the test of time as an essential must-watch.

Going down as one of the most memorable quotes in movie history, "You're gonna need a bigger boat" is completely unscripted. Apparently, the line was thrown around so many times during production (thanks to a support boat that was too small to do the job), that it became a catchphrase for when something went wrong. Roy Scheider actually improvised the line at different filming points — fortunately, it ended up making it to the final cut in an iconic scene.

9 "You can’t handle the truth."

'A Few Good Men' (1992)