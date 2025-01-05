Susanne Bier is someone who has spent her career examining the fraughtness of emotional connections being put under pressure-cooker situations. She made a name for herself with films like After the Wedding and Brothers, both about family bonds being ripped apart by explosive secrets. She gradually moved into television, where she crafted high-stakes thrillers like The Night Manager and The Undoing, extending her touch into diverse genre fare. In between those two phases, she achieved mainstream Hollywood success with In A Better World, a 2010 film that broke through to America and won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film, and it's a fitting introduction to her body of work.

What is 'In A Better World' About?

Two young boys, Elias (Markus Rygaard) and Christian (William Jøhnk Juels Nielsen) meet in school under less-than-ideal circumstances after Christian saves Elias from bullies. Elias comes from strained parents who are going through a divorce while his father, Anton (Mikael Persbrandt), is in the Sudan, caring for native refugees as a doctor. Christian's mom has just died, and neither he nor his father, Claus (Ulrich Thomsen), are dealing with it all that well, with many fights and resentment. When Christian helps Elias, he quickly introduces him to the idea of using violence to solve his problems, as he beats Elias' bully away with a blunt object and threatens him. When Anton visits home and gets into a fight with another racist dad, Anton doesn't physically fight back, which infuriates Elias and Christian. This leads them to hatch a plan to get revenge against the man that will reach a breaking point that no one is prepared for.

'In a Better World' Portrays Villainous Child Behavior Sympathetically

This may sound like the stuff of many an "evil kid" pulp storyline, but Bier makes it a more sensitive portrayal of the poisonous pull of violence than would be expected. Christian is most definitely the instigator in the dynamic, already proven to have a thirst for vengeance, but we at least know it comes from a simplistic place of rage at his mother dying and him rejecting all the standard made-up sentiments that people say about a loved one when they die. It doesn't "explain" why he goes towards violence, other than trying not to be like a father that he perceives to be a liar and a weakling, but it does provide context for where such aggression comes from. Elias, meanwhile, isn't so much a pushover or a doormat as he is disconnected from influential parenting, as his father is often overseas, and his mother isn't as attentive to him as she could be. Christian isn't just a new friend (Elias seems not to have any others), but a proper guiding force who gives him a direction to run towards, unlike his parents, who are often distracted by the resentment and pain between them. Christian doesn't even have to do much convincing for Elias to see it his way, especially after Elias' attempt at getting advice from his father is thwarted by shoddy internet service, a darkly funny shot at how fragile our ability to connect is thanks to our dependency on the internet.

Speaking of his father, Anton's subplot about caring for youths in the Sudan is one that serves as a counterpoint to his son's storyline, one about the importance of withstanding the urge to cave to violent means. Anton is tasked with saving children who have been maimed or murdered by a powerful warlord, and the warlord comes to Anton's camp needing help. His leg has been so badly injured that it's infested with maggots, and Anton is told by everyone around him, both patients and staff, that he has a moral duty not to help him, given all the blood on his hands. Anton wants to commit to his Hippocratic oath and provide aid, but also knows how evil this man is, and wants to at least be able to provide help on his terms. How this turns out is one of the bigger dramatic questions of the film, but it highlights how, once you move into the adult world, figuring out the binary between good and bad becomes much more complicated than Christian or Elias could imagine. But it also ponders whether Anton is truly up to the task of answering a question like that with his actions, given that he totally failed at teaching his son how to avoid succumbing to baser instincts, and Anton couldn't even bother to defend himself against the racist dad who was clearly in the wrong. Bier's addition of this subplot adds broader implications to the main storyline's discussion of the wrongheadedness of childish violence, examining how such behaviors are allowed to fester thanks to the example that the parents set, even if unintentionally.

In Susanne Bier's Films, Violence Is a Normal Part of Being Human

We like to think of violence as this unthinkable extremity of human behavior, an aberration that can only come from the darkest parts of our souls. But In a Better World, along with Bier's whole filmography, shows repeatedly how it's often an uncomfortably natural conclusion to reach for those who don't have the emotional skills to effectively deal with problems in front of them. The film doesn't really demonize either Christian or Elias for their brief dance with the devil because it sees all too clearly how the path unfurled itself from them with nearly no guardrails. Elias had the right impulse to look for help from friends and family, but he chose the wrong friend and had parents with too much on their mind. Christian was burdened with unasked-for trauma and an ineffectual father, an equally deadly combination that gave him a fatal tunnel vision. Oftentimes, in Bier's films, violent outcomes arrive as a result of humans not knowing how to actually communicate with each other and who find themselves pushed to a breaking point by a world ill-equipped to help them out. It doesn't make any of these people full-fledged monsters, but it does speak to an ever-present need for us to learn how to actually string words together so that we don't destroy each other because of the lack of sensible resolutions.

