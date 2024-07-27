The Big Picture Franchise actors like Robert Englund in Nightmare on Elm Street become iconic legends behind the mask or prosthetics.

In a Violent Nature, a hit slasher flick with a compelling killer named Johnny, is getting a follow-up film from IFC.

Actor Ry Barrett, who plays Johnny, is eager to shake things up in In a Violent Nature 2 and deliver more guts, gore, and glory.

Not every horror franchise has the same actor playing the killer film after film, but when they do, the actor behind the mask or prosthetics becomes a larger than life legend. Every Scream film may shake out to be a whodunnit by the time the credits roll, but when you consider movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street, things just aren’t quite the same when someone other than Robert Englund plays the dream demon.

This year, the hearts of horror fans grew a few sizes bigger when Chris Nash unleashed his slasher flick, In a Violent Nature, onto the world. The IFC film quickly became a hit due to its unique style of storytelling and its compelling killer known as Johnny. On Friday, it was revealed that the studio had picked up the IP for a follow-up film.

During a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, In a Violent Nature producer Peter Kuplowsky and the man behind Johnny’s mask, Ry Barrett, shared their thoughts on the popularity of the first installment and what’s yet to come. While news surrounding the next chapter is still developing, there’s one burning question that all fans will likely have - will Barrett don Johnny’s firefighter mask and wreak havoc once again? Teasing his involvement, Barrett said,

“I mean, I hope so. I haven’t signed anything yet, but the fact that I’m here, I’m kind of crossing my fingers.”

Although his future with the budding franchise may not be set in stone, Barrett will absolutely be back in the saddle if Kuplowsky has anything to say about it as he praised the actor’s performance, adding,

“I can’t imagine it without Ry. When we were editing the film, the thing that I thought was so remarkable was that we could cut at any moment to another sequence and Ry’s movement was in sync there. It was like you never changed pace. It was always easy to do the perfect graphic match with your gait and your walk. I don’t know. We really lucked out with Ry, and I can’t imagine anyone else in the role.”

Ry Barrett Is Eager To Shake Things Up For ‘In a Violent Nature 2’

Close

After a franchise begins to blossom, the creative team behind the production know they need to keep upping the ante to ensure audiences stay with them. Barrett knows the same can be said for his portrayal of Johnny, and he’s more than ready to grow with the story and continue to deliver the guts, gore, and glory in the movie to come.

“Now that I’ve kind of established what I’m doing with him, it would be fun to just see the new experience. It comes down to the script. You look at the script, and you see what’s there, and then try to add or collaborate with whatever you can.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about In a Violent Nature 2 and follow us for updates as SDCC continues through the weekend.