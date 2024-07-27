The Big Picture In a Violent Nature was a breakout hit, introducing a fresh format that blended slow cinema arthouse with slasher film vibes.

Sequel possibilities are endless for Johnny, with options for prequels, sequels, or even experimenting with different film influences.

Moving towards a franchise for In a Violent Nature 2 is exciting for fans, as it offers the opportunity to explore new stories with familiar ingredients.

At this time last year, we’d wager a guess that most of our readers had never heard of a little film called In a Violent Nature. But now, if you’re a horror fan, and you haven’t at least heard of - if not fully watched - the IFC slasher flick, we’d be tossing you some major side-eye. Like other genre titles to come this year, such as Late Night with the Devil and Longlegs, In a Violent Nature completely shook things up for fans when it introduced a fresh format from your run-of-the-mill slasher. Yesterday, it was announced that the success of Chris Nash’s latest project was so great that it was greenlit for a follow-up.

So, where will the story of the brutal killer known as Johnny go next? Well, according to the original film’s producer, Peter Kuplowsky, the possibilities are truly endless. During a conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at San Diego Comic-Con, Kuplowsky teased the many different directions that he could see the second installment steering towards.

“We’re going to make a sequel. When we set out to make the film, we always imagined it as a meta-sequel, as if there were maybe three other films before this. So it’s exciting because we have a sandbox where we can go before and we can go after. We can do a prequel, we can do a sequel, we can do whatever. But I think that the key thing that we want to do, what we feel really validated in, is that there is this Venn diagram of people who love slow cinema arthouse and slasher films, and we’d love to continue experimenting with how we can combine the two. With this film, our influences were very much filmmakers like Gus Van Sant and Alan Clarke. What if there’s a Chantal Akerman slasher film? What if there’s an Andrei Tarkovsky slasher film? We love to blur those worlds, but not in a way that ever condescends to the genre, because that’s what’s so important to us, as well, is that we love slasher films, and we want to give you the ingredients that you love from those slasher films. We just wanna experiment with vibes in a different perspective.”

To Franchise Or Not To Franchise

These days, there aren’t a ton of fresh ideas popping out of the film industry. That’s why movies like In a Violent Nature and Late Night with the Devil have performed so well with audiences - they’re completely new stories with characters we’ve never met before. Moving towards franchise territory can be a scary thing for the creative team, but when it comes to horror, the fandom will typically rally around their favorite killers, scream queens and kings, and final girls, and champion them - even through missteps.

A fan of franchises himself, Kuplowsky is thrilled to carry on the legacy of In a Violent Nature’s killer and swing the doors wide open for plenty of stories to come.

“It’s very clear that the audience wants to see more of Johnny, wants to see more of this character, and that they like the form that we’re playing in. I also just love horror franchises. I think in other genres, you can get really cynical about franchising and sequels, but in horror franchises, my favorite ones, like Alien or Predator, they always are opportunities for filmmakers to play in new sandboxes with familiar ingredients. That is also the horror genre in general. People have an idea going in of what to expect, but the delight and the surprise is seeing these new variables, and I think Johnny is a perfect conduit for that, so I’m really excited.”

For those of you wondering when to expect In a Violent Nature 2 to slash onto your screens, well, that answer is still up in the air. However, Kuplowsky did reveal that the team is getting together and “plan on going into production next year.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more news surrounding In a Violent Nature 2 and updates from SDCC.