Even though we’re only halfway through 2024, horror fans have had a ton of great films to gush over. On the original front, Shudder has once again shown moviegoers that they’re the modern king of the genre. The horror-centric streamer kicked off the summer with their blood-soaked slasher In A Violent Nature from IFC Films, which had a limited, but impressive, run at the box office earlier this month. Now, the critically acclaimed nightmare is available to watch at home with the lights off... if you dare.

In A Violent Nature is available today (Friday, June 28) to rent/buy from all major VOD platforms like Fandango at Home and Amazon. You can rent this dreadful hike through the woods for $6.99 USD or buy it for $14.99. This is after the slasher made $4.2 million at the worldwide box office and, knowing Shudder’s scary history, In A Violent Nature wasn’t expensive to make. The streamer has started to put some of their films in theaters before they debut at home and on their service. After It’s a Wonderful Knife and Late Night with the Devil, this was another major win for the streamer.

A Slasher From the Killers POV

Slashers are a dime a dozen these days thanks to films like Halloween and Scream, but Shudder has never been known to be conventional. In A Violent Nature, at its core, has the traditional sun-genre set up. A group of young adults go into the creepy woods and take a necklace from an unmarked grave. That awakens a supernatural killer, Johnny, with a dark past, and he starts killing our characters one-by-one in search of his priceless family heirloom. However, while most slashers would follow the helpless victims, In A Violent Nature gives a POV journey from Johnny’s perspective. We creatively follow him as he kills. Imagine if Friday the 13th followed Jason Voorhees and you have this film. That does mean this is a literally slow-moving film as we watch Johnny’s entire walking cycle and the moments between the brutal bloodshed. That being said, that doesn’t mean In A Violent Nature is boring. It expertly uses that change of perspective to comment on genre tropes, mine some great bits of humor, and put a greater emphasis on the grueling yet peaceful sound design. This film puts its unrated nature to great use, but this is an oddly relaxing experience that lures you into the mind of a killer and the filmmakers that bring this unique sun-genre to life.

When’s ’In A Violent Nature’ Coming to Shudder?

In A Violent Nature doesn’t have a release date for Shudder yet. However, now that it’s available on VOD, horror fans should get that scream-worthy date sooner rather than later. Before you witness Johnny’s revenge, you can view the trailer for In A Violent Nature below.