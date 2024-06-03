The Big Picture In a Violent Nature had a solid debut, with a fresh 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its hyper-violent slasher scenes.

The movie follows a mute killer's perspective in the Canadian wilderness, paying homage to Gus Van Sant's moody, silent dramas.

Smaller horror titles like Late Night with the Devil have outperformed big studio films this year, proving targeted releases work best.

There were a couple of silver linings to what was otherwise an overwhelmingly disappointing weekend at the domestic box office. While Paramount’s family friendly IF reported a strong hold in its third weekend of release, jumping a position by overtaking Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, further down the chart an entirely different demographic was satisfied by the buzzy horror film In a Violent Nature. The movie claimed the eighth spot in its first weekend, delivering one of the top openings for the indie distributor IFC Films.

Earlier this year, the acclaimed horror title Late Night with the Devil delivered IFC’s biggest debut ever, grossing $2.8 million in its first weekend. In a Violent Nature, which was deemed worthy of the distributor’s widest-ever release — it played in over 1,400 domestic theaters — opened to $2.1 million in its debut, behind fellow newcomer Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle and holdover horror title The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Written and directed by Chris Nash, In a Violent Nature follows a mute killer who goes on a murderous rampage in the Canadian wilderness. The movie has been generating buzz for presenting the killings through the murderer’s perspective, much like movies such as Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer and The House that Jack Built. Nash said after the film’s premiere at Sundance this year that he wanted to pay homage to Gus Van Sant’s “death trilogy” of films – 2002’s Gerry, 2003’s Elephant and 2005’s Last Days — all deliberately paced, moody, largely silent dramas.

'In a Violent Nature' Proves that Targeted Releases Work Best for the Horror Genre

The result is one of the best-reviewed horror movies of the year, currently holding a “fresh” 87% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his positive review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson wrote that the “kills in this film are some of the most bonkers, bloody, and brutal you’ll ever see,” but admitted that audiences unaccustomed to hyper-violent slasher movies might find it “exhausting.”

Broadly speaking, the genre has been more successful for smaller titles than those produced by studios this year. While movies like Late Night with the Devil and Neon’s Immaculate did well enough considering their frugal budgets, there has been genuine concern in recent weeks over the under-performance of films such as Abigail ($48 million worldwide), Imaginary ($39 million worldwide), Tarot ($42 million worldwide), and The First Omen ($53 million worldwide). Starring Lauren-Marie Taylor, Andrea Pavlovic, Ry Barrett, and Reece Presley, In a Violent Nature is playing in theaters, and like Late Night with the Devil, the movie will eventually be released on the Shudder streaming service. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.