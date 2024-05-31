Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for In a Violent Nature.

The Big Picture In a Violent Nature pays homage to '80s slashers, creating a slow killer vibe with eerie sound design and natural ambiance.

The film blurs the line between man and beast, with protagonist Johnny embodying a relentless force of nature seeking vengeance.

By exploring themes of predator behavior and unsatisfied instincts, In a Violent Nature leaves viewers questioning Johnny's true nature as he hunts his prey.

Director Chris Nash is no stranger to gristle and gore. His prior directorial credits are all short films, many of which are full of mutilation and body horror that David Cronenberg would be proud of. Nash’s segment for ABCs of Death 2 is the perfect example of this. Here’s looking at you, “Z is for Zygote.” You made a generation of horror fans terrified of the mere thought of pregnancy. So, it’s no surprise that Nash’s first feature-length film, In a Violent Nature, sticks to those bloody roots, featuring some rowdy kills with log splitters and dragging hooks. It’s a modern take on the slasher genre that goes a bit beyond just hack and slash by providing some interesting camerawork and unique sound design, as well as a pretty compelling story that toys with the question of the difference between man and beast. This question is central to the film’s ending scene and helps to close out the story of Johnny (Ry Barrett).

‘In a Violent Nature’ Is an Ode to '80s Slashers Like 'Friday the 13th'

In a Violent Nature draws inspiration from many horror films, particularly Friday the 13th, and Gus Van Sant’s Death Trilogy, which contains 2002’s Gerry, 2003’s Elephant, and 2005’s Last Days. This is how Nash created a film that is big on vibes. It’s all about the feeling of a slow killer going through his day in the woods, accompanied only by the sounds of the natural world and the squelch of metal in meat. The film follows Johnny, the victim of a heinous crime 60 years earlier, who is awakened when a group of friends steals the locket hanging over his resting place. Pissed off and searching for what’s his, Johnny wanders through the woods until he reaches a home on the outskirts and goes inside. He finds a necklace he believes to be his stolen locket and we see a memory of Johnny’s family, who tell him he’ll always be their little boy. When he realizes the necklace isn’t his, he finds the home’s owner and brutally murders him, Naturally.

Johnny continues to survey the forest. He comes across the group of friends who stole his necklace as they’re sitting around the campfire. One of the friends, Ehren (Sam Roulston), is recounting the story of a boy named Johnny who died at the fire tower they’d visited earlier, and that not long after, there was a massacre at the same spot carried out by a killer in a fireman’s mask. We see that another friend has the locket in his pocket, and as they head back to the cabin, Johnny follows them, hidden by the darkness and trees. It’s that night that he makes his next kill.

Johnny continues to pick off the friends one by one until only two remain: Kris (Andrea Pavlovic) and Troy (Liam Leone). They team up with a park ranger (Reece Presley) and learn a little more about Johnny, including that in the previous two massacres, the ranger and the ranger’s father were the only survivors. Johnny finishes the job with the ranger as Troy and Kris run through the woods, trying to lure Johnny back to the fire tower to lay him to rest once again. However, Johnny catches Troy and spends quite some time beating his face in. During the carnage, Kris leaves the supplies they were going to use on Johnny — including the locket — and slips away, managing to make it to the main road to be rescued by a passing truck.

'In a Violent Nature' Explores the Relationship Between Man, Beast, and Nature

When Kris is rescued, the woman who saved her tells her a story about her brother, a game warden who had a nasty (but thankfully, not fatal) run-in with a bear. She says that the bear had been causing problems in the area and her brother had been sent to check it out, only to find two deer carcasses that had been slaughtered but showed no signs of being eaten by the bear. Finding it strange, he requested backup and followed the bear through the woods, only to be caught off guard at a river. After being mauled, her brother passed out and was saved by a fellow warden who had come by. Kris seems to be interested in the story and asks what happened to the bear. The woman says no one knows; it was as if it had just gone upstream after everything, and there were no further issues. Kris pushes for more information, and the woman mentions henhouse syndrome.

Henhouse syndrome is something seen in predator animals, where they keep killing more prey than they can eat to store for later…or to simply abandon. It’s unknown why some animals do this, but they may stop at any time once they feel fulfilled. Kris doesn’t say it, but it’s clear in her expression that she’s connecting the concept to Johnny, who has continued to wake up every ten years to go on a killing spree. Perhaps, like a predator animal, Johnny is unfulfilled. Maybe he is like a force of nature, able to be suppressed for only so long before he must take his course. The film places great focus on nature throughout, with its forest setting and score of natural sounds, and this ties in with the final monologue and the big question the film asks. Is Johnny a man? Or is he a beast? All signs point to the latter.

Johnny Is Still on the Loose by the End of 'In A Violent Nature'

Given the woman’s mention of henhouse syndrome — and Kris’ reaction to it — we can conclude that this idea applies to Johnny. However, we know that Johnny has never been able to complete his massacre. Each time, there has been one person left alive, and that one person sent him back to his not-so-final resting place. Without getting that final person, Johnny’s soul cannot be at peace. He had finally gotten the ranger, and after getting Troy, he was so close to finally ending it. But Kris escaped. As she’s driving away, we see (and hear) a few flies buzzing around, just as they do around Johnny. When the woman stops the truck, Kris begs her to keep going but calms after she doesn’t see Johnny again in the foliage before her. They drive away unharmed, as we see a closing shot of the gas can Kris had left in the woods. She had put the locket on the cap but it's now gone. This can only mean one thing: Johnny is still roaming the woods, searching for Kris. He needs to make his final kill. He needs to be fulfilled. Only then can this bear wander down the stream and disappear into the horizon.

