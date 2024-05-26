Described by Collider's Chase Hutchinson as a "macabre work of gory art", one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2024, In a Violent Nature, promises to subvert every expectation you have about the tried and tested slasher formula. Written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Chris Nash, the experimental gore-fest takes the unique approach of depicting many of the movie's events from the killer's perspective, allowing the audience to step into the sick mind of a violent entity out for blood. In addition to this fascinating angle, eagle-eyed viewers can expect a shooting and editing style rarely seen in the horror genre.

When talking about his stylistic inspiration for the movie in a recent interview, Nash described the tone as "slower, more methodical, more deliberate." With no musical soundtrack to rely on and a focus on long-take shots (think about that one episode of The Haunting of Hill House), it seems In a Violent Nature will be delightfully, terrifyingly claustrophobic. As we draw ever closer to the highly-anticipated release date, more details are slowly starting to emerge, and here at Collider, we've gathered everything we know about the upcoming movie into this handy guide.

In a Violent Nature will be released in the United States on May 31, 2024. Release dates for other parts of the world will follow later this summer, with a date of July 19, 2024, already confirmed for Spain.

Before its wider release, the movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, and went on to screen at the Overlook Film Festival, the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Chicago Critics Film Festival, earning glowing praise from critics and fans.

Other movies releasing May 31 include the western The Dead Don't Hurt starring Vicky Kreips, the comedy-drama Ezra starring Robert De Niro and Vera Farmiga, and the comedy Summer Camp starring Kathy Bates.

Where Can You Watch 'In a Violent Nature'?

Right now, the only place you can catch In a Violent Nature is in theaters. You can click right here for tickets and showtimes near you.

We can confirm In a Violent Nature will hit horror platform Shudder later this year, joining a fantastic collection of terrifying movies and shows.

What Is 'In a Violent Nature' About?

Although the finer details are tightly under wraps right now, In a Violent Nature is described as an enigmatic, ambient slasher with bucket loads of gore. From the brief outline released alongside the trailer, it seems the movie begins with a locket being stolen from a collapsed fire tower where, sixty years ago, a horrific crime occurred. The removal of the locket triggers the resurrection of Johnny, a vengeful spirit whose body is trapped beneath the tower. Free to roam the surrounding forest once more, and determined to get back the locket and take revenge on those who stole it, the out-of-control, undead killing machine sets out to butcher anyone unlucky enough to cross his path.

Watch the Official Trailer for 'In a Violent Nature'

IFC Films released the first trailer for In a Violent Nature via their official YouTube channel in March 2024. The minute-and-a-half-long video is eerily atmospheric and offers us a brief and tantalizing glimpse of Johnny's resurrection. As he sets his sights on a car full of people and begins to hunt, it's clear anyone who meets Johnny will face a brutal and bloody end. With only the ambient sounds of nature punctuated by the killer's victim's screams, it seems the movie will be an uncomfortably immersive experience from start to finish.

A second trailer for In a Violent Nature, titled "Buckle Up", was released on IFC Films' YouTube channel in May 2024. The video hints at a possible backstory for Johnny, a local legend known as the White Pine Slaughter. As the story is told and warnings are given over a crackling campfire, a group of youngsters realizes stealing a locket has unleashed an insidious evil.

Who Stars in 'In a Violent Nature'?

Starring in In a Violent Nature is Ry Barrett (Cult Hero) as Johnny, Andrea Pavlovic (Learn to Swim) as Kris, Cameron Love (An Unexpected Killer) as Colt, Reece Presley (Hitler's Last Stand) as The Ranger, Liam Leone (Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life) as Troy, Charlotte Creaghan (So Much Tenderness) as Aurora, Lea Rose Sebastianis (The All Golden) as Brodie, Sam Roulston (Mood) as Ehren, Alexander Oliver (Cup of Cheer) as Evan, Timothy Paul McCarthy (The Chamber of Terror) as Chuck, and Friday the 13th's Lauren-Marie Taylor as The Woman.

Who Made 'In a Violent Nature'?

In a Violent Nature is written and directed by Chris Nash. Alongside a handful of short films, Nash is best known for his work on 2014's ABCs of Death 2, an anthology horror comedy that "showcases death in all its vicious wonder and brutal beauty."

Austin Birtch (BlackBerry), Shannon Hanmer (Psycho Goreman), Peter Kuplowsky (The Artifice Girl), Michael James Regan (Burden), Casey Walker (The Void), and Nate Wilson are In a Violent Nature's producers, with Pierce Derks, who also serves as the movie's cinematographer.

