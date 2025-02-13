Steven Soderbergh’s Presence reinvents the supernatural horror film by presenting the whole story from the entity’s point of view. It is easily the most intriguing aspect of the movie and the one component that stops it from being your run-of-the-mill haunted house movie. However, it is not the first movie of the 2020s to do this; Shudder’s In A Violent Nature from last year took the same approach to the slasher subgenre. The movie is told entirely from the perspective of the slasher antagonist, answering the question of what Friday the 13th would look like if the camera were to follow Jason Vorhees or Halloween was shot through the eyes of Michael Myers. Despite tackling different subgenres, the slow-burn pacing of Presence and In A Violent Nature makes them feel spiritually connected. So, if you enjoy the unique perspective in Soderbergh’s new supernatural drama, In A Violent Nature is a must-watch.

‘In A Violent Nature’ and ‘Presence’ Indulge In Their Simplicity