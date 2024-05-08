The Big Picture In a Violent Nature is a horror-slasher film directed by Chris Nash, praised for its unique killer's point of view storytelling.

The movie's vintage-inspired lobby card reveals unsettling killer aesthetics, contributing to its horror impact.

Early reactions to the film described it as gory and filled with inventive kills, solidifying it as a must-watch horror experience.

As you probably know, Collider is just as excited about horror movies as anyone else, but every year there are some titles that shake us to our core and require multiple viewings to be fully appreciated. One of those titles of 2024 is In A Violent Nature, a jaw-dropping directorial debut that, after making waves at film festivals, is finally coming to theaters at the end of this month. To tease that, Collider is excited to exclusively unveil one of the movie's lobby cards, featuring a quote from our Sundance review.

The vintage-like art style of the card underscores the raw nature of the movie. In case you missed it, the horror production is a slasher film that flips the genre's conventions by telling the story through the killer's POV. In case you're wondering, this doesn't take away the tension inherent to slasher films. In fact, the potential of In a Violent Nature to be even scarier for viewers is because it puts you directly in contact with the ruthlessness of a killer who wants nothing more than eliminate his victims.

The card also reveals the killer's uncomfortable look: a weird mask, a worn-out jacket and red gloves — all items that don't quite seem to match but, precisely because of this, contribute to the horror that the killer represents. Shudder and IFC Films also announced officially that In A Violent Nature is unrated. This is pretty easy to understand once you realize that early reactions in film festivals referred to it as gory as it can be and with inventive and insane kills that will haunt you well after you finish watching the movie.

'In A Violent Nature' Reveals A New Horror Master

In a Violent Nature is directed by Chris Nash, who makes his directorial feature debut with a bang. At Sundance, the movie was referred to as a project that may "inject new life into" the horror genre, and we certainly hope it does — and that the box office numbers reflect it. Nash also penned the script, which is certain to make him a writer-director combo that fans will flock to see with each new movie he puts out.

In Collider's review, Chase Hutchinson wrote that In a Violent Nature was the most explosive movie of the festival, and that "you've never seen a horror film like" it, and that one of its strongest assets is that it remains 100% commited to the killer's POV format.

The cast of In A Violent Nature features Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastians, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver and Lauren Taylor. It is slated to premiere in theaters on May 31.

