The Big Picture In a Violent Nature introduces a new slasher named Johnny with a unique mask inspired by 19th-century firefighters.

The film follows a group of campers who unknowingly unleash a vengeful spirit by removing a locket from its final resting place.

Ry Barrett stars as Johnny, and the film draws inspiration from classic horror franchises like Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Rising from the ashes of a defunct fire tower in the woods comes a new slasher. While his name, Johnny, may drum up pictures of Jack Nicholson axing his way into a bathroom at the Overlook Hotel, and his methodically brutal nature may call on machete-wielding psychos of the past, the mad murderer in Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature is a breed of his own. In an exclusive to Collider, the feature gives viewers their first look at the film’s official poster, just a few days before its global premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

“Nature is unforgiving,” the top of the poster reads, with the words covering the glowing end of a sunset. Directly below, we get an up-close look at Shudder’s latest horror villain, with the masked madman standing stoically, holding blunt objects in either hand. If there’s one thing that’s needed to make a slasher stand out, it’s their mask, with Johnny’s being a one-of-a-kind look. The terrifying figure wears a helmet that Nash says was “inspired by the Vejan-Bader Smoke Mask that was used by 19th century firefighters” with the creative team adding their own twist to the design.

In a Violent Nature sets a terrifying tale that follows a group of unsuspecting campers who remove a locket from what was meant to be its final resting place. Buried within the rubble of a crumbled fire tower, the friends stumble upon the shiny piece of jewelry but don’t realize that upon releasing it from the ground, they’ve also stirred up a malevolent spirit who perished alongside the locket 60 years ago. Desperate to find his prized possession by any means necessary, Johnny rises from his grave and hunts down those who disturbed his peace.

Who’s Stars in Chris Nash's 'In a Violent Nature?'

Close

Starring as your newest slasher obsession is Ry Barrett (Cult Hero), who appears alongside a cast that also includes Andrea Pavlovic (Paramount+’s Cruel Intentions), Liam Leone (Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life), Charlotte Creaghan (Mission Unexplained), Lauren-Marie Taylor (Friday the 13th: Part 2), and Cameron Love (Spider-Man: Final Swing).

Today’s poster comes just one day after Variety announced that In a Violent Nature was picked up for international sales by Paris-based production and distribution company, Charades. The distribution news undoubtedly brought great joy to Nash, as his latest project is a close one to the horror-lover's heart. Pulling from classics like the Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchises, Nash says that his film won’t dig too deeply into Johnny’s past but will instead portray him as more of an “animal,” noting, “his behavior is ultimately akin to a predator defending its territory.”

Check out the poster for In a Violent Nature below and keep an eye out for its release on Shudder.

Image via Shudder