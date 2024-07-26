The Big Picture In a Violent Nature is a groundbreaking horror movie with a fresh perspective that redefines the slasher genre.

The film's success at the box office and its cult following have paved the way for a highly anticipated sequel.

Audiences can expect bonkers kills and a thrilling storyline in In a Violent Nature 2, coming soon to theaters.

2024 has been the year for horror movies that break the mold. From Late Night with the Devil to Longlegs, there have been some truly noteworthy and impressive stories coming from filmmakers that have reinvigorated our love for the genre. While its killer is tightly hooked into the slasher subcategory, Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature was like nothing audiences had seen before. After a killer run during its limited time in theaters, it should come as a surprise to no one that, according to Letterboxd, IFC has greenlit a sequel that will continue the story of Johnny with In a Violent Nature 2.

At first, the plot for In a Violent Nature sounds like your run-of-the-mill slasher flick. After all, it has all the makings - teenagers, the woods, a bloodthirsty killer behind a mask, and some sharp and blunt objects. But everything shifts with Nash’s vision as his movie largely follows the events as they unfold through the killer’s perspective. The violence breaks out after one of the teens in the group picks up a locket from a decrepit fire tower, a simple move that resurrected a vengeful killer named Johnny (Ry Barrett) who will stop at nothing to punish those who took what is rightfully his. It might seem like a simple plot, but the way the rest of the story plays out is anything but ordinary with some absolutely bonkers kills that will keep you up at night.

‘In a Violent Nature’s Box Office Success

After celebrating its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, In a Violent Nature would go underground and wait four months before rising from the grave for its theatrical release. The title was released around the same time that The Garfield Movie was chowing down on the box office feast that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was hoping for and Johnny and his love for killing held its own. Not only was the movie the widest theatrical release by IFC Films, but it also became one of the studio’s biggest opening weekend money-makers. By the end of its theatrical run, In a Violent Nature had nabbed more than $4.4 million, leaving no question as to why it’s moving into sequel territory.

With the cult following that In a Violent Nature was able to achieve, we don’t doubt that audiences will be thrilled and counting down the days for the sequel’s arrival. The original feature is now available on digital and will eventually arrive on Shudder later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about In a Violent Nature 2.