The Big Picture In a Violent Nature flips the slasher genre with the new trailer showing events from the killer's perspective.

Audience members are in store for a gory good time with creative and bloody kills promised throughout.

The film, which was highly praised at Sundance, is slated for a wide U.S. release on May 31.

The slasher genre was flipped on its head earlier this year with the premiere of In a Violent Nature at Sundance. Hailing from writer/director Chris Nash, the film presents a very familiar setup of a lumbering killer with a penchant for creative and bloody kills hunting down horny and drunken teens near the woods. With the official trailer, however, audiences can get a tease of the film's twist — nearly everything is shown from the slasher villain's perspective. In this case, that villain is Johnny, an undead monster mysteriously resurrected and let loose upon everyone unfortunate enough to cross him, all in the name of retribution.

The trailer opens with serene shots of the woods with little sound beyond the swaying of trees and birds chirping in the distance. Once Johnny's hand bursts out of the ground, however, the horror begins. Upon seeing a car full of rowdy teens drive by, he marches slowly to take them out, leaving behind a path of death and destruction along the way. Only rarely does the footage cut away from the back of the killer to show his variety of weapons or to get a different angle on his acts of violence. When he finally finds his victims, a brief flash of the kills he'll enact is shown, promising a bloody good time for any fans of gore. It all ends with a shot that feels ripped out of Friday the 13th as a dead teen floats to the top of a lake.

Ry Barrett plays In a Violent Nature's malevolent new slasher icon who is stirred from his rest after the unsuspecting campers find his prized locket in the ruins of an old fire lookout tower. Despite having a clear goal, Nash has described Johnny as an animal who's singularly focused on killing anything that disturbs his peace. The trailer further reinforces that notion, with one scene showing him hacking away at a corpse while an unseen speaker remarks on the nature of animals to relentlessly kill without reason. Andrea Pavlovic, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Cameron Love, and Friday the 13th: Part 2 veteran Lauren-Marie Taylor round out the cast of potential victims.

'In a Violent Nature' Was Part of an Impressive Sundance Horror Lineup

In a Violent Nature was lauded for its creativity upon its world premiere, earning a 93% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an eight out of ten score from Collider's Chase Hutchinson. This year's Sundance Film Festival proved to be a buffet for horror fans, with Nash's film joined by other much-lauded premieres, including I Saw the TV Glow from Jane Schoenbrun, Your Monster starring Melissa Barrera from Caroline Lindy, and the buzzy It's What's Inside from Greg Jardin. Although the latter two have yet to land a release date, audiences will get to meet Johnny on the big screen when In a Violent Nature goes wide in the U.S. on May 31, weeks after the premiere of Schoenbrun's latest. It's also likely to arrive on Shudder not long after its theatrical run, stay tuned at Collider for updates.

The international distribution of In a Violent Nature will be handled by the Paris-based Charades. Check out the trailer above.