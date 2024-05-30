In recent times, horror fans have been treated with some of the most exceptional narratives and gruesome plots that are redefining the genre. The Canadian slasher film, In a Violent Nature, joins that list and promises the audience a bone-chilling experience like no other. Billed as an “ambient slasher,” the film follows a group of teens who find a locket from a collapsed fire tower in the woods, accidentally resurrecting a vengeful spirit. The undead, mute killer, incited by a 60-year-old horrific crime, embarks on a bloody rampage to retrieve the locket, slaughtering everyone who stands in his way. The all-new horror thriller hails from Chris Nash, in his directorial debut.

First screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, In a Violent Nature garnered highly positive reviews, with first-time director Nash earning praise for deconstructing the genre and reinventing the classic horror narrative by using the killer’s POV instead of the victims. Collider’s Chase Hutchinson, in his film review, describes In a Violent Nature as,

"The festival's most explosive horror film takes familiar slasher elements, tears them to pieces, and makes a macabre work of gory art in the wreckage."

Now, as the critically acclaimed slasher horror lands in theaters this May, check out the guide below to learn about the film’s showtimes at your nearest theater and when and where you can watch In a Violent Nature.

When Does 'In a Violent Nature' Come Out?

In a Violent Nature had its global premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2024, as a part of the festival’s “Midnight” program segment. And now, the highly acclaimed horror film will make its way to theaters on May 31, 2024, and will stream on Shudder later this year.

Find Showtimes for 'In a Violent Nature'

Check out the links below to find out the showtimes for In a Violent Nature and book tickets, and/or get more details about the latest slasher horror film, playing at your nearest theater.

Watch the Trailer for In a Violent Nature

Genre fans are likely to draw parallels with Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, just from the trailer for In a Violent Nature. Both films have certain common elements, like a masked killer, teenage victims, a death chase through the woods, and so on. However, where it differs from the classic horror films is that there is no typical “final girl” or "the last man standing". Instead, as we see in the trailer, In a Violent Nature focuses more on the killer – Johnny, and tells the story through the killer’s eyes, thus making this film a groundbreaker in the slasher-horror genre.

Other New Horror Movies to Watch on Shudder this May

Following a slew of well-acclaimed films from 2023 and early 2024, Shudder is set to bring its latest gore offerings this May. If you like In a Violent Nature, you can also check out these upcoming horror titles releasing on the streamer this May.

'Nightwatch'

In 1994, Danish filmmaker Ole Bornedal made this horror thriller film starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) and Ulf Pilgaard (Borgen). Nightwatch follows Martin (Coster-Waldau), a law student, who gets a job as a night watchman at Forensic Medicine Institute, where the job involves making rounds of the morgue. Soon, he discovers mysterious and inexplicable things happening to him and learns that the morgue harbors a dark secret. But when a series of murders also begin to take place across Copenhagen, and he becomes the prime suspect, Martin must find the truth about the institution and save himself from being implicated in the murders. The film became a huge success in Denmark and served as a breakthrough role for Coster-Waldau, earning him global recognition. In 1997, Bornedal made an English remake of Nightwatch, co-written by Steven Soderbergh, and starring Ewan McGregor, Patricia Arquette, Josh Brolin, and Nick Nolte.

'Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever'

Almost 30 years since Nightwatch, Bornedal returns to direct the film’s sequel, reuniting him with Coster-Waldau, Kim Bodnia, and Ulf Pilgaard. A direct sequel of the 1994 film, Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever focuses on Martin’s daughter, Emma, played by Fanny Leander Bornedal (Equinox), who decides to face the psychopathic killer who targeted her family 30 years earlier and find more information on the case. Following in her father’s footsteps, she also takes up a night watch job at the same facility where her father worked and was haunted by the vengeful killer. When the killer wakes up from his coma and escapes the facility, Martin, along with his friend, Jens (Bodnia), must once again find a way to stop his killing spree. But this time, the stakes are higher, with Emma also becoming a target. Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever also stars Casper Kjær Jensen (The Somerdahl Murders) and Alex Hogh Andersen (Vikings).

'Stopmotion'

Following its well-acclaimed theatrical premiere in February 2024, this live-action adult animated film is making its streaming debut this May. Stopmotion, as the title suggests, explores the art of stop-motion animation but in a grotesque setting. The plot follows a stop-motion animator, Ella (Aisling Franciosi), who is about to finish her film, but a last-minute change to her story turns the film into a living nightmare, spiraling her life and sanity out of control. The film explores the creative struggles of an animator, blurring the lines between fiction and reality and how far creative obsession can drive someone. Stopmotion is directed by BAFTA-nominated animation and short filmmaker Robert Morgan, in his feature-length debut, where the film reflects his own struggles as a creator. Premiered at the Fantastic Fest 2023, the live-action animated horror film has been highly praised for its narrative and visuals. It joins the ranks of similar critically acclaimed horror films like Phil Tippet’s Mad God and classics like The Secret Adventures of Tom Thumb, both of which are known for using disturbing but incredible visual effects, just like Stopmotion.