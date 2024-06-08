The Big Picture The unique slasher film, In a Violent Nature, follows the killer's perspective, showcasing brutal violence in intimate detail.

Chris Nash's directorial choices create a chilling contrast between serene nature and gruesome murders.

The visceral, realistic kill scenes designed to shock and disturb set In a Violent Nature apart from most recent slashers.

In A Violent Nature, written and directed by Chris Nash, is a wildly original slasher experience unlike almost any you've seen before. The film, currently in theaters, starts out like many horror movies do: unfortunate youths in an isolated area make a terrible mistake, bringing danger upon themselves. In this case, the film opens with a set of friends stealing a gold necklace they find deep in the woods. The act disturbs the slumber of Johnny, a long-dead man and victim of a brutal crime decades prior, now rumored to have an attachment to that necklace. Billed as an "ambient slasher," In a Violent Nature sets itself apart from other horror films by a unique cinematic choice: Almost the entire film is told from the perspective of Johnny, with the camera following him as he lumbers towards the camping youths in a murderous, unceasing pursuit of that cherished artifact.

The interesting directorial choice gives the film a novel set of tonal contrasts as we see Johnny trudge somewhat peacefully through beautiful woods, stopping occasionally to interrupt the tranquility with acts of extreme violence. While violent acts are practically synonymous with the slasher genre, following Johnny allows a closer, more intimate view of the carnage than filmgoers usually get. As a result of the bold perspective change, In A Violent Nature pulls off one of the most disturbing kills in recent horror memory, placing it beside the likes of Terrifier franchise as marking a new brutality in the horror landscape.

In a Violent Nature 8 10 The horror movie tracks a ravenous zombie creature as it makes its way through a secluded forest. Release Date January 22, 2024 Director Chris Nash Cast Lauren-Marie Taylor , Andrea Pavlovic , Ry Barrett , Reece Presley Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Chris Nash Expand

Approaching The Kill, Johnny Upgrades His Villainous Visage

The best slasher films stand out through unique antagonists. The most memorable of these villains have their own iconic look (often masked, or in an entirely distinct form, like Child's Play's Chucky) and an equally iconic modus operandi, including their killing methods and weapon of choice. Michael Myers' bleached Kirk mask and butcher knife, Jason Voorhees' hockey mask and machete, or Freddy Krueger's sweater and knife glove become synonymous with the killer's parade of death. Johnny's path of destruction gradually builds to this iconography, one vicious kill at a time.

As Johnny makes his way through the woods, he finds a necklace hanging in an isolated home. Not the right necklace, however, so he murders the home's owner in cold blood and treks forward. Johnny finds the group of friends responsible, and we hear some of the legends surrounding the killer's death and possible vengeful rebirth. As he makes his way to his greatest kill, Johnny picks up a few standout fashion elements: a mask inspired by 19th-century firefighters, and a hefty chain connecting two hooks. Johnny has everything in place for his most memorable kill.

'In a Violent Nature' Has One of the Most Vicious Kills in Recent Horror Memory

Johnny comes to a scenic lake, watching Brodie (Lea Rose Sebastianis) and Aurora (Charlotte Creaghan) in flirtatious banter. Aurora leaves, and Johnny goes full Gill-Man mode and descends into the waters to murder Brodie. When Johnny then finds Aurora doing some cliffside yoga, she is expecting Brodie who she told to come find her to "stretch me out a little more," so Johnny gets the jump on her. Aurora tries to run but hesitates at the cliff’s edge. In a blunt act of violence, Johnny quickly shoves the hook through her stomach. First, the initial thrust, alongside a squelching sound as blood pools in her mouth. It takes Johnny a few pulpy shoves to fully push through, each time accompanied by the thick wet sounds of the organ rearrangement. Cut to a close-up of Johnny shoving his entire hook-wielding arm all the way through what was her torso with skin and flesh flayed open on each side, blood and guts pouring out.

The half-dead Aurora turns to face Johnny with the bloody, gory hook sticking out of her eviscerated stomach. In one swift sequence, he pulls the hook fully through until her entrails pull out with it, and he brutally slams the hook into her skull. Johnny turns her around, putting his boot to her back for leverage, then uses the attaching chain to yank her head down with a massive crack. He braces again, and we get a close-up of her neck, vertebrae loudly and visibly popping as her neck and spine are contorted downward until he pulls her head through the massive hole in her torso and out her back, each stage accompanied by pulpy sounds. He then stops and retrieves his hooks (perhaps proud of a job well done) before brazenly shoving her off the cliff.

It's a shockingly brutal kill, amplified by the disgustingly effective practical effects and design. A recent interview Chris Nash gave to Variety reveals the kill was designed to showcase what makes hooks such unique weapons. “He’s got hooks, so we don’t just have him stab people,” Nash reasons, “hooks are for pulling and dragging,” like how Johnny pulled a chain until he tied a knot in a spinal cord. The grotesque realism was accomplished thanks to the work of special effects lead Steven Kostanski, who used three Aurora dummies with detachable limbs at different levels of the contortion process. For one of them, the neck could be bent 180 degrees, allowing it to believably fit into the open cavity. This combined with careful editing and sound design created one of the most disturbing kills of recent horror.

It Puts The Audience Intimately Close With Extreme Brutality

Slasher films have, of course, long been known for their high body counts and brutal kills. A Nightmare On Elm Street’s blood geyser, Jason X’s nitrogen face smash, or quite a few Saw traps are shockingly memorable. At the same time, many of horror's most elaborate kills involve extensive set-ups or specific circumstances to work. In contrast, this kill in In a Violent Nature is so direct, thoughtfully paced, and overwhelmingly, realistically violent that it’s profoundly uncomfortable to experience. Unlike many slasher kills, this one's a multi-stage process: the belly buster, the revenant head scratch, and the downward-facing spinal column are all sudden bursts of extreme violence with brief, almost reflective periods between them. It reads onscreen like a monster reflecting on his art before moving on, nearly a kill with an act structure: monster meets girl, he finds his way through her gut and brain, and then he brings the two into a unified whole. The process, alongside its use of a naturalistic score, give us time to react and sit long and close with the brutality. Chilling.

The visceral gore and the perversity of murder-as-art is uncomfortable enough, but our proximity to it all makes it so much harder to watch. While films like the meta-horror-comedy Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon and the bleak and brilliant Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer follow the killer to put us intimately close to their evil actions, In A Violent Nature adds the ultraviolence that attends superhuman strength, surreal natural beauty, and a touch of bleak irony to the violence to create an unforgettable blend of terror. Look at the situational irony in this vicious kill: Johnny kills a woman doing Yoga, a famously flexible practice, by contorting her to death. Audiences are far too close to shocking levels of hyper-violence, and yet a dark sense of humor makes it even harder to stomach.

Ultimately, the Chris Nash horror feature is a movie so unique it's almost a subgenre unto itself. Its sudden, casually extreme brutality elevates it well beyond the usual horror fare, while the twisted irony of the moment adds a layer of demented comedy to the scene, putting Johnny side-by-side with Terrifier's Art the Clown as a shocking horror antagonist you don't want to mess with. All these elements are further enhanced (and made more uncomfortable still) by our perpetual closeness to Johnny's rampage, perversely shuffled into the serene, natural beauty of the surroundings. These elements make In A Violent Nature an uneasy and novel experience, centering a memorable, unstoppable killer, and showcasing the year's most gut-wrenching horror kill.

In A Violent Nature is in theaters now.

