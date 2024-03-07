The Big Picture Martin McDonagh's dark comedy In Bruges showcases the banal struggles of hitmen while emphasizing dark humor.

Ralph Fiennes steals the show as the criminal boss, portraying a morally complex character.

Despite being cut from the film, Matt Smith's performance is still his "claim to fame."

There are few writer/directors working in the film industry today who are as skilled at making their audiences both recoil and laugh in equal measure as Martin McDonagh. Although he started his career as the playwright behind such acclaimed dark comedies as The Pillowman and The Lieutenant of Inishmore, McDonagh has now directed four excellent films and established himself as one of the industry’s most singular voices. While McDonagh’s two most recent films, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Banshees of Inisherin, earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, it was his directorial debut In Bruges that established his unique cinematic perspective. Although it's hard to imagine the pitch black crime comedy getting any darker, In Bruges originally featured a disturbing sequence featuring future Doctor Who star Matt Smith.

In Bruges Guilt-stricken after a job gone wrong, hitman Ray and his partner await orders from their ruthless boss in Bruges, Belgium, the last place in the world Ray wants to be. Release Date February 8, 2008 Director Martin McDonagh Cast Elizabeth Berrington , Rudy Blomme , Olivier Bonjour , Mark Donovan , Ann Elsley , Colin Farrell Runtime 107 Main Genre Comedy Writers Martin McDonagh Production Company Blueprint Pictures, Film4 Productions, Focus Features, Scion Films

Who Did Matt Smith Almost Play in ‘In Bruges?'

In Bruges follows the lonely hitman, Ray (Colin Farrell), after his assassination of a priest during a confession also results in the accidental death of a young boy who was also attending the church service. Pained with guilt, Ray and his partner, Ken (Brendan Gleeson), are sent to Bruges to await instructions about their next assignment. While Ken finds himself delighted by the ornate community and its traditional values, Ray is constantly miserable, and unable to find solace. Compared to other films about assassins, In Bruges focuses on the solitary existence of the criminal lifestyle, emphasizing the banality of Ray’s struggles as a source of dark humor.

Although Farrell and Gleeson deliver some of their best work to date, Ralph Fiennes gives a scene-stealing performance in the movie as the criminal boss, Harry Waters. After assigning his two underlings to travel to the Belgian capital, Harry decides to order Ken to assassinate Ray, as he believes that his involvement in a child’s death makes him incapable of redeeming himself. Although these morally upstanding comments would suggest some greater virtue on Harry’s part, he quickly proves himself to be far nastier, more violent, and less empathetic than any of his employees. Despite having relatively little screen time, Fiennes delivers a hilariously demented performance that certainly ranks among his best.

While Fiennes actually doesn’t appear in the film until midway through the story, Smith had joined the cast of In Bruges to play a young version of Harry. In a conversation with Ray, Ken reveals that his wife was murdered in the 1970s, and that Harry attacked and killed her assailant. In a scene that was cut from the final version, Smith’s version of a young Harry is seen tracking down the killer and violently murdering him with a machete. While the sequence was included within the DVD release of the film, McDonagh ultimately decided to rely entirely on the great performance by Gleeson to deliver this expositional information.

Why ‘In Bruges’ Didn’t Need Matt Smith

Close

Though he was cut out of the instantly iconic dark comedy, Smith doesn’t regret his scenes from In Bruges being removed from the final edit. Although he noted that appearing in such an absurdly violent deleted scene was his “claim to fame,” Smith said that “the movie is pretty much perfect” and didn’t require his appearance. Smith noted that Harry’s rage is already established through Fiennes’ performance, and that any added backstory would only stretch out the runtime. However, he also revealed that McDonagh wrote him “a really lovely letter on squared paper” as a form of apology, and “he really appreciated that.”

As darkly humorous as the sequence is, In Bruges is not a film that requires flashbacks. The information about Harry’s history, while important in establishing stakes, could have detracted from the focus on Ray’s internal turmoil and Farrell’s excellent performance. There is also an enigmatic quality to Fiennes’ performance that makes the character more interesting; the audience’s inability to conjure images of him as a younger man actually makes him more intimidating. Brevity proved to be an effective tool when it came to Harry in In Bruges, as Fiennes ultimately appears in just three scenes.

What’s somewhat ironic is that Smith was still a relatively unknown actor when he was cast in In Bruges. While having an actor of limited exposure would have made the scene effective, the creators could not anticipate Smith’s dramatic spike in popularity after he was cast as the lead in Doctor Who shortly thereafter. Considering how popular Smith’s performance as the Eleventh Doctor was, removing him from In Bruges may have been in the film’s best interest.

'In Bruges' Isn't the Only Movie Matt Smith Has Been Cut Out Of

Image via A24

While McDonagh has a logical reason for removing his scenes, In Bruges was unfortunately not the first major movie that Smith was cut out of. Despite joining the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in what he described as “a really groovy part and concept,” Smith’s scenes were cut from the final film for unknown reasons. His role itself remains shrouded in mystery; while he could not go into detail on the scenes that he completed, Smith said he was involved in “a transformative Star Wars story detail” that marked a “big shift in the history of the franchise.” While there don’t appear to be any plans in place to release an alternate cut of The Rise of Skywalker, Smith admitted he would still like to be involved in a future project in the galaxy far, far away.

Although his appearance in In Bruges is certainly a terrifying one, Smith has frequently proved his ability to play engaging villains. Edgar Wright’s mystery horror film Last Night in Soho allowed him to sink his teeth into the role of Jack, an initially charming bachelor who reveals his darker inhibitions to Anya Taylor-Joy’s Alexandra "Sandie" Collins. While the much-derided Spider-Man spin-off Morbius is best forgotten entirely, Smith’s delightfully malevolent role as the villain Milo is by far the most entertaining aspect of the film.

In Bruges is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO