On November 16, 1959, The New York Times ran a short wire story headlined “Wealthy Farmer, 3 of Family Slain” with a dateline of Holcomb, Kansas, the previous day. Novelist Truman Capote sensed a story in the brief but ghastly item: “They had been killed by shotgun blasts at close range after being bound and gagged.” Within days, Capote and his cousin author Nelle Harper Lee (To Kill a Mockingbird) were on the ground in Holcomb surveying the crime scene and interviewing police and townspeople. Capote had intended to write the story of the effects of the murders on the small rural community, but when the suspected killers were found and brought back to Kansas to face trial, the focus of Capote’s investigation shifted to the two killers and why they had done what they did.

The result was the 1966 book In Cold Blood, an immediate bestseller that redefined the literary form Capote called the “non-fiction novel.” The book is considered a pioneering work of the true crime genre. In the book, filmmaker Richard Brooks sensed a movie and, like Capote, was torn between the documentary-style story of the crimes themselves and the ultimately tragic tale of the sad and charismatic killers. Brooks decided to combine documentary and novelistic film techniques common to the film noirs of the 1940s and 50s in his film of the book, which became an award-winning blockbuster when it was released in 1967 and, many felt, a masterpiece.

What Is ‘In Cold Blood’ About?

In Cold Blood tells the true story of the brutal slayings of wealthy farmer Herb Clutter (John McLiam) and his family on the night of November 14, 1959, in rural Holcomb, Kansas, a news story of only local interest at the time. The investigation initially focuses on possible local suspects. A tip arrives from an inmate at the Kansas State Penitentiary and former employee of Herb Clutter, who had passed on a (false) rumor of a safe full of cash at the Clutter home to a former cellmate, now paroled, named Dick Hickock (Scott Wilson). Lead investigator Alvin Dewey (John Forsythe) puts out an APB for Hickock, and six weeks later, Hickock is found and arrested in Las Vegas in the company of another parolee, Perry Smith (Robert Blake). They are brought back to Kansas to face trial. The film follows their story through the trial, conviction, and execution of the killers and the crime's effect on all the people concerned.

Although Otto Preminger had expressed interest in directing the film of the book, Brooks was already an acquaintance of Capote's and had seen early drafts of the book while it was being written. According to Brooks' biographer, Daniel Douglass, this gave him an inside track on acquiring the rights to the film. According to Brooks, in an interview with French TV, Capote called him the day after the executions to offer him the rights, for which he paid $400,000.

How to Make a True-Crime Story True

Brook's screenplay, which actually improves on the book, though he refused to show Capote, closely follows the book with few exceptions. It starts with the killers, like the book, with the Clutter family allowing for early identification with the killers. The refrain, "You're up early," introduces both groups, equating them. Such dove-tailing continues throughout the first act. These seem to be some of the first directorial choices Brooks made. Painterly as Capote's descriptions are, his attempt to blend fiction and non-fiction allowed for some novelistic side trips and embellishments that slow the pace. By comparison, the film has barely a dull moment.

Another important early decision was the choice to film in black and white to emphasize the documentary aspect of the film and to allow for Conrad Hall's superb noirish, low-key lighting. A third choice was to cast unknowns as the killers. Finally, Brooks made the key decision to shoot as much as possible in the actual locations where the crime occurred, including in the Clutter family's home. Brooks' directorial choices define him as a true auteur. The final result is a dark, moody docudrama that jumps back and forth from killers to victims to investigators, much as the book did, with expressionistic daydreams and flashbacks to Perry's childhood and dark photography, patterned after Depression-era photo-journalism, typified by a memorable scene near the end where the shadows of raindrops on a window pane fall across Perry's face like tears, an unplanned effect Conrad discovered in rehearsal and called, "Purely a visual accident."

However, Capote took liberties with the truth, as did Brooks, most notably by adding a narrator character called The Reporter to represent Capote. Also, in the book and film, lead investigator Alvin Dewey is shown reacting immediately to Hickock's former cellmate's tip when, in fact, Dewey delayed pursuing it while continuing to search for more local suspects. The book and the film depict the Clutters as the quintessence of innocent normality, if with some degree of condescension at their dullness. We are introduced to them on the morning of the last day of their lives, and as they go about their business, we feel the poignance of the importance of little things. Our foreknowledge of what is going to occur is conveyed with the foreboding of a collision course. Capote biographer Tison Pugh comments, "By putting his characters in the actual settings of their real-life counterparts, Brooks imbued his film with a reality both mundane and unbearable." The killer's relationship is complex and Freudian, punctuated by Dick's ebullience and constant use of endearments like "baby," "sweetie," "sugar," and "honey" and Perry's everlasting born-loser victimhood, suggesting a Leopold and Loeb kind of codependence.

An important criticism of the film appearing in the BFI's Monthly Bulletin's review was Brook's choice of detailing the executions of Smith and Hickock to heighten sympathy for them and make an anti-death penalty argument at the expense of the Clutter family, whose murders are inferred but not shown.

A Neo-Noir Masterpiece By A Team of Unknowns

Distributor Columbia had wanted to use Paul Newman and Steve McQueen for the killers. Brooks went with killer look-alikes Robert Blake as Perry Smith and Scott Wilson as Dick Hickock. Blake started acting as a child star with the Our Gang comedies of the late 1950s but was relatively unknown as an adult actor. Wilson had made an impression with his one prior film role in In The Heat of the Night. Brendan Gill of The New Yorker wrote, "The note sounded throughout is not that of Hollywood but of a scrupulous documentary. This documentary effect is greatly enhanced by the two young men who play the murderers...Each, in his own way, is superbly mindless and menacing."

The familiar film and TV leading man John Forsythe appears as dogged Lead Investigator Alvin Dewy, New York stage veteran Jeff Corey appears sympathetically as Dick's terminally ill father, noir heavy Charles McGraw appears as Perry's father, and character actor Will Geer (in his pre-Grampa Walton days) appears as the prosecutor. Several residents of Holcomb, including Sadie Truitt and Myrtle Clare, appear as themselves. Quincy Jones, new to film scoring, composed the strikingly discordant and shrill jazz-inspired, mood-enhancing music to dailies as the film was in production. The music combines with the sound effects of train and bus horns and squeaking brakes at the outset to establish a strong sense of the impersonality and chaos to the killers' lives as opposed to the humanity and quietude of the farm, all flutes, and orchestra.

In Cold Blood was followed by two “making of” films: Capote in 2005 and Infamous in 2006, with Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Toby Jones as Capote, respectively. In Capote, Capote is seen dismissing Harper Lee's success with To Kill a Mockingbird, a scene that does not appear in Gerald Clarke's 500-page biography, Capote, on which the film is based. However, it is widely known that Capote and Lee were estranged after In Cold Blood, and knowing Capote’s well-known petty self-centeredness, such an incident or something like it is highly likely. Biographer Clarke characterizes Lee as practically a co-author of In Cold Blood, the two authors composing separate transcriptions after each interview and then comparing and blending them. It would not be the only time Capote minimized the contribution of another. Brooks was wise to keep the screenplay to himself.

'In Cold Blood' Retains Its Power

Brook’s film was nominated for four Oscars, including Director, Score, Cinematography, and Adapted Screenplay. Brooks won directing prizes from the National Board of Review and the Academy of Italian Cinema. In 2008, the Library of Congress chose to preserve the film in its National Film Registry. Though it is now 57 years old and somewhat dated, it still has the power to fascinate, move, and horrify. It is a “must-see” for any student of noir or fan of true crime.

In Cold Blood is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the US.

