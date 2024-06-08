The Big Picture In Fabric by Peter Strickland is a modern giallo horror gem weaving together beauty, horror, and tactile sensations in a hypnotic way.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste shines as Sheila, a character trapped in a vortex of beauty, desire, and capitalism, making 'In Fabric' a must-see.

A24's innovative approach to horror shines in In Fabric, a unique and underrated film that stands out in the genre for its hypnotic visuals.

A24 has positioned itself as the supreme ruler of the independent film scene. While their brand extends into almost every type of brand of storytelling you can think of, they gained special notoriety for their handling of horror. From Green Room to Saint Maud, from Under the Skin to The Witch, they ushered in a new flavor of horror so boldly that they forced their way into the pop culture lexicon. We wouldn't have Scream (2022) explaining the concept of "elevated horror" without A24's innovative approach to the genre, which is ultimately just "letting the filmmakers deliver original ideas on a relatively modest budget." But in the midst of their mortifying ascension, one slice of horror fell between the cracks. In 2018, the same year that Ari Aster was named the new lord and savior of the horror scene with Hereditary, noted ASMR enthusiast Peter Strickland made In Fabric, a satiny serving of thrills that stitched together numerous threads of horror into the type of film that only he could ever make.

In Fabric In Fabric is a haunting ghost story set against the backdrop of a busy winter sales period in a department store and follows the life of a cursed dress as it passes from person to person, with devastating consequences. Release Date December 6, 2018 Director Peter Strickland Cast Gwendoline Christie , Sidse Babett Knudsen , Caroline Catz , Julian Barratt , Marianne Jean-Baptiste , Hayley Squires Runtime 118 Main Genre Horror

What Is 'In Fabric' About?

Sheila (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) is a working mom who's fed up with her lot in life. Divorced from a man who's already moved on without telling her, constantly reprimanded at her job for pointless reasons, and her adult son Vince (Jaygann Ayeh) still lives at home. Worse yet, he always has his older girlfriend, Gwen (Game of Thrones's Gwendoline Christie), around Sheila's place, and Sheila and Gwen mutually hate each other. Sheila thinks that getting back in the dating game will help her, and to spruce herself up, she goes to a local department store where she's enamored with an "artery red" dress and wears it for her date. Little does she realize that the dress has a spirit all its own, and could be part of a much bigger conspiracy than she realizes. That could make for the plot of an X-Files episode, but Strickland is far more invested in salivating over the sweep of the dress on your skin and the encroaching claustrophobia of becoming aware of an invisible force that seeks to destroy you.

Or does it? One of the most tantalizing things about the film is that we never know what the true nature of the dress is. Yes, it commits violent acts or invites violence against people, and it does seem to be commanded by a cabal of vampiric porcelain witches who use dark magic to turn mannequins into living women. The dress is not overtly malevolent, and seems to largely follow the whims of the inner desires of whoever currently possesses it, but also attracts danger towards its owner. In the case of Sheila, the dress makes her feel alluring and validated on her dates but also attacks Gwen when she's having sex with Vince, and compels a dog to bite and tear at the dress while she's wearing it. The dress functions as a metaphor for the double-edged sword of possessing beauty, to be at once desired and threatened, to appreciate your own beauty while resenting the beauty of others. Its connection to the witches who seek primarily to get customers to shop in their store extends the metaphor to include the way beauty is used as an incentive and vital pillar for the perpetuation of capitalism.

'In Fabric' Proves That Marianne Jean-Baptiste Should Be Given More Leading Parts

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sheila knows what she wants, and has little patience for what she doesn't, which doesn't bode well for the head sales agent, Miss Luckmoore (Fatma Mohamed). Luckmoore tries to practically hypnotize Sheila into falling into the rhythm of consumerism by unloading an avalanche of word salad on her that reads as if a tarot reading were written by the Architect from The Matrix Reloaded. Sheila may have a strong sense of will, but she does temporarily succumb, as evocatively visualized by the whole store freezing around her for nearly an entire minute. Marianne Jean-Baptiste makes us realize how potent this secret cabal can be by showing how someone as thick-skinned and forthright as Sheila can fall under the spell, even if she does come to regret it later.

Related Your Favorite A24 Horror Films Wouldn’t Exist Without This Folk Horror Trilogy A24's horror output has been defined by experimental sensibilities, but they were clearly inspired by these three folk-horror classics.

This is in conjunction with how she tries her best to stand up against the meaningless criticism she receives from higher-ups about her inability to give a "good" handshake to people, attempting to use corporate niceties that function as their version of Miss Luckmoore's sales language. Sheila emphatically calls out how stupid it is to spend this much time on something that only her bosses care about, as she's never gotten complaints from any customers.

The tragedy of Sheila's potential being snuffed out wouldn't land were it not for Jean-Baptise's performance, making Sheila an easily empathetic yet bristling character. Being a veteran of the Mike Leigh company of actors, she brings a combination of potent self-respect and shameful resentment to how Sheila responds to her situation. She can barely hide her dislike of Gwen while still being a charitable house guest. She's unapologetic about yelling at Vince for his childish ways while still clearly supporting him and can remain dignified in the face of a date who thoroughly doesn't care about her presence. She's sensible enough to be scared of the spookiness that surrounds the store and her dress, she's vulnerable and eager when she finds a man who actually respects her, and communicates pockets of insecurity to the audience that she dare not admit to anyone in her life. Jean-Baptiste is an actress who feels undervalued despite being an Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress, and she's often been more of a character actress who dependably does great work in projects like Broadchurch, The Cell, and Edge of Tomorrow. In Fabric finally gave her an opportunity to be the lead, and she fits perfectly in Strickland's world of hazy logic married with hallucinogenic visuals.

'In Fabric' Is a Modern Giallo and One of A24's Most Underrated Horror Movies

Close

Peter Strickland is a filmmaker infatuated with the fetishistic qualities of life, in both the platonic and sexual sense, drowning his audience in whatever sensory fixations his films choose. Be it the overt BDSM touch and butterfly wings of The Duke of Burgundy, the culinary indulgence of Flux Gourmet, or the auditory madhouse of Berberian Sound Studio, Strickland will balloon-animal twist the primary senses and put them on a pedestal that will dictate the aura that the film will bathe in. In the case of In Fabric, Strickland emphasizes not just the obvious sensation of touch, but uses the cinematic language of giallo horror to heighten the tactile feel of the film. Giallo was a subgenre of horror that originated in the Italian film scene of the 1960s, known for its cheap production values and in-your-face sense of shock value, frequently using thin plots to depict beautiful people being slaughtered in even more beautiful scenery.

Strickland utilizes numerous tricks from giallo, like choppy freeze frames, boldly primary color-based production design, and a relishing of the artifice of objects of beauty like mannequins and boutique locations. Sometimes he'll indulge in some funhouse mirror aesthetic, most notably when Sheila first tries on the dress in a changing room, where she's surrounded by mirrors that show her putting on the dress at different speeds, becoming a visual metaphor for the fractured process by which a person self-actualizes their new self-perception. He even makes a point of bringing the sound design in to add underlying tension, like when Sheila puts the dress in the washing machine, and it's such a pain to wash that the machine's noise creeps underneath an argument between Sheila and Gwen in another room. Giallo excels at making you uncomfortable at all times, feeling adrift in places that should be comfortable and magnanimous, and Strickland shows his deep knowledge of the genre in this film.

The fun of In Fabric comes from how many disparate sources Strickland weaves together into a cohesive whole. It's the combination of the maximalist color of Mario Bava with the surrealist mise-en-scéne of Dario Argento, the kitchen sink realism of Ken Loach with the fanciful social indictment of Derek Jarman and the psychosexual interplay of Alfred Hitchcock, all with the icing drizzling of Strickland's sensitivity to that which makes your skin tingle. In a year that saw a remake of Suspiria actively run away from most of the stylistic conventions of giallo, Peter Strickland helped redefine A24's reputation by leaning into all the stylist excesses while simultaneously fine-tuning them down to a simmer. His sophisticated mixing of the past with his forward-thinking cinematic approach serves as a prime calling card for what A24 has allowed filmmakers to do time and time again with horror to this very day. With the success of films like Talk To Me and X, A24 has fully destroyed the code on how to make modern horror classics for new generations to fall in love with, and it's only fitting that one of their first true cult classics should get a little of that flare thrown its way.

In Fabric is available to rent on Amazon in the US.

Rent on Amazon