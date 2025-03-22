When you think of Irish horror, you might lean towards folk tales or pagan-based horror – just so long as you’re not thinking of Leprechaun, which doesn’t really take place in Ireland or have an Irish lead (sorry, Warwick Davis, we still love you). Road trip horror, on the other hand, is often associated with American and Australian backroads, since both countries are big enough to necessitate long road trips at times. In Fear is a rare example of a road trip gone wrong on the Emerald Isle, as newly met couple Tom and Lucy (Iain De Caestecker and Alice Englert) take a detour to a secluded hotel on their way to a music festival.

But as they follow the signs to the hotel, things get eerie as they seem to be going in circles through a dense wood. Is someone changing the signs on purpose, or are there darker forces at play? In Fear is an intense psychological horror not just for the viewer, but also for the actors; to keep things as authentic as possible, neither lead had any idea what would come next during a scene, leading to genuine horrified reactions.

‘In Fear’ Was Shot in Chronological Order With No Script for the Actors

There are only three main actors in In Fear, and while Allen Leech's performance is impressive, he doesn’t appear until halfway through the movie. Until then, it’s just De Caestecker and Englert driving together in a car through rural Ireland. Tom and Lucy have only been together for about two weeks at the start of the movie, and to mirror that fresh relationship, De Caestecker and Englert only met two weeks before filming started.

Englert told The Telegraph that in order to create a more realistic portrayal of their characters’ relationship, director Jeremy Lovering also encouraged the two actors not to interact outside of rehearsals. It’s an extremely effective tactic because while the beginning of the movie presents Lucy and Tom as experiencing that new relationship euphoria, it becomes apparent that the two don’t really have that much in common. Tom often laughs and jokes with Lucy, but there’s a dismissiveness to his tone when she brings up legitimate concerns about his spontaneous road trip plan that feels very uncomfortable. This awkwardness between them also spurs the paranoia that surfaces when they become lost since neither of them knows enough about the other to really trust that the other person isn’t responsible for the odd occurences.

That paranoia isn’t just between the characters, either; in addition to having just met and rehearsed together, neither Iain De Caestecker nor Alice Englert was given a full script while shooting. Englert said in her interview with The Telegraph, “Our first conversation was scripted and for the first week we knew roughly what was happening. Then suddenly we didn’t know any more [sic].” Even their rehearsals were made up of improvisational scenes designed to learn organically about each of their characters. Once rehearsals were over, Enlgert says Lovering “sent [them] out in a car and just told [them] to follow the signs.”

Since neither of the actors knew who – or what – is responsible for their characters’ predicament, the suspicious reactions they enact on screen have authentic weight. This is further compounded by the fact that the film was shot chronologically. Every time the audience sees Tom and Lucy shocked by some new, horrific development to their situation, they’re witnessing De Caestecker and Englert's shock, too. As De Caestecker explained to HeyUGuys, "Alice and I were in a constant state of suspense. We were always looking over our shoulder..." It’s an unusual method of filming, but both Englert and De Caestecker loved doing it, even when things escalated quickly.

The Lead Actress of ‘In Fear’ Says The Shoot “Got a Little Bit Too Real”