The Big Picture In Flames reveals a haunting threat lurking in Karachi, which showcases the horrors women face in Pakistan.

The Collider-exclusive clip shows a mysterious figure watching Mariam (Ramesha Nawal), hinting at supernatural layers to her troubles.

A stellar debut from director Zarrar Kahn, In Flames has a 94% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

The twist at the end of the trailer for In Flames revealed that the Pakistani thriller featured an element that lurked at the corners of the story. In a new clip that Game Theory Films has shared exclusively with Collider, however, we find out that there's more to this haunting threat than meets the eye. Set in Karachi, the movie centers around Mariam (Ramesha Nawal) a young girl who descends into a spiral of grief after the death of her grandfather. Her feelings are not helped by a mysterious figure who seems to be watching her. It is slated to premiere in theaters this Friday, April 12.

The clip that Collider can now share with you is precisely about that "watching" part. In the scene, Mariam is having a good time at the beach with a fellow student named Asad (Omar Javaid). It's pretty clear that some feelings are coming up for both of them. However, at the end of the clip, we're presented with the figure that seems to be observing Mariam from a distance all the time. Since the man in the dark suit disappears, this might be a hint that Mariam's troubles could have some supernatural layers, or at the very least psychological ones.

In Flames became a standout at last year's Toronto International Film Festival not only because of its top-tier thriller narrative but also because it used horror to showcase the... well, horrors that women face in Pakistan when it comes to agency and having their voices heard. The story highlights the fragile rights that women have over property, and how easy it is for men to come over and take what they own when the time comes to pass on valuable assets. Even though the thriller and possibly supernatural elements make the story more palatable, they also perfectly illustrate the desperation that women are forced to deal with in these situations.

'In Flames' Is A Must-Watch For Film Buffs

Image via Game Theory Films

The movie is also a stellar debut from Zarrar Kahn. The filmmaker was instantly selected to make the list of the prestigious Director’s Fortnight out of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, the movie was the official selection of Pakistan to compete for the Best International Film category at this year's Oscars, but the movie ended up not making it to the final five entries. At the same time, its sheer reputation made it a must-watch for this year: It stands tall at a whopping 94% approval rate at Rotten Tomatoes.

In Flames can also be an excellent companion to other popular titles from 2023. Since the thriller from Pakistan challenges patriarchal society, it speaks directly with the themes of Oscar winner Poor Things and even Barbie.

In Flames premieres in theaters this Friday, April 12. You can watch our exclusive clip above.