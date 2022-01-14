The eight-episode series will be available for streaming at the end of this month.

A new Netflix Original spy thriller series is hitting the streaming platform later this month. In From the Cold is a female-led show which has recently gotten a new official trailer that showcases lead actress Margarita Levieva kicking butt and having a physical transformation.

Announced back in January 2020 and with production scheduled to start in March in Spain, however, as it happened to a lot of media during the pandemic, the project got halted. Eventually, the series finally went into post-production a year later in March 2021.

Written and executive produced by Adam Glass (Supernatural), In From the Cold tells the story of an American single mother who has her past catch up with her in the form of CIA agents confronting her about her past as a secret spy for Russia and exposing her secret. Jenny Franklin, played by Levieva, is also, as we can also infer from the trailer, “the only human subject” to have survived a classified KGB experiment that has granted her special abilities. In the trailer, it is difficult to pinpoint what exactly these abilities are, only that Jenny has exceptional physical prowess as well as effective fighting skill. When a mysterious string of murders indicates that someone has been seemingly emulating her ‘Whisperer MO’ to commit the crimes, Jenny is forced to get into the role of her old deadly persona in order to stop this villain. If she fails, she’ll risk losing everything that she has built in her new life.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the trailer is Jenny’s – and Levieva’s - transformation from an inconspicuous American mom to a lethal assassin. We can see how she takes off her glasses and cuts her hair short, as it used to be in the past, dyeing it back to brown. Her demeanor also noticeably changes from innocent and harmless to self-assured and headstrong.

In addition to Levieva, the series also stars Cillian O’Sullivan as that man that forces Jenny into her old life, CIA agent Chauncey, as well as Charles Brice, Lydia Fleming, Ivanna Sakhno, and Stasya Miloslavskaya. The series was co-directed between Ami Canaan Mann and Brigitte Stærmose.

In From the Cold is composed of eight 50-minute episodes that will premiere on Netflix on January 28, 2022. Check out the new images and trailer below:

