Fairytales are often horrifying. The lessons folklore seeks to teach are often taught through shock and violence to leave a lasting impression. Kenneth Dagatan’s second film, In My Mother’s Skin, released in 2023, takes this fable structure to its natural conclusion by veering fully into horror.

Set near the end of the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, In My Mother’s Skin follows the young siblings, Tala and Bayani, as they struggle in their father’s absence with an increasingly ailing mother. Weaving lush, glossy fantasy imagery with gritty body horror and gore, watching In My Mother’s Skin is like getting a brand-new fairytale tailored specifically for adults.

‘In My Mother’s Skin’ Is One of the Most Beautiful Horror Films

In My Mother’s Skin takes the trend of aestheticized horror and elevates it even further. This is easily one of the most stunning films to have come out in the last decade. This beauty is not without effect; the visual language of In My Mother’s Skin is essential to the genre of horror Dagatan has chosen. Set in a nearly abandoned country estate on the edge of an encroaching jungle, the mansion acts as a haunted house and the jungle as the classic fairytale forest. Inside the home, it is eerily still. The only sounds are the pained cries of the children's sick mother, creating an all-consuming oppressive feeling that hangs over the characters and the audience. Dreaminess clogs these scenes, lulling the viewer into a suspended state along with the characters. Overall, the film has a sheen to it. For all the horror that comes, there is a softness cushioning each shot. The naturalistic beauty of the forest, the stained-glass windows that shoot rainbows across the floors, and the mystical fairy all coalesce into an aesthetic that feels like a more realistic version of Pan's Labyrinth.

The "fairy" Tala meets in the forest is the most impressive visual feat of In My Mother's Skin. The visual language surrounding her is primarily naturalistic. She has a fantastical aura, almost divine. Religious iconography is given special attention, particularly images of the Madonna. In one of the final scenes of the fairy, she is deliberately framed by the camera as the same as the Madonna on the family's altar. Her magnetism attracts not just Tala, but the viewer, as well. The fairy is the most eye-catching aspect of In My Mother’s Skin. Her costume makes her immediately pop off the screen, with the towering headdress both delicate and insect-like, and her long robe so heavily layered, yet light and airy. The costume leaves just Jasmine Curtis-Smith’s face visible. Despite not having her whole body available to act, Curtis-Smith conveys just how dangerous her character is through an unnerving performance. The drama of the costume masks this brilliant performance at first, but the more frequently she appears on-screen, the more the audience and Tala are clued into the lurking threat.

‘In My Mother’s Skin’ Is a Fresh Take on the Cannibalism Trend

For such a stunning film, In My Mother’s Skin does not shy away from the grittiness of gore. Cannibalism has been on the rise over the past few years, both inside and out of horror media. It has become a shorthand for themes of deep desire and longing, as well as how dangerous all-consuming love can be. However, Dagatan’s film returns cannibalism to its more historical roots. In In My Mother’s Skin, cannibalism is not an expression of love, but rather desperation. The fairy Tala meets sees the hopeless situation the family is in and exploits it. Tala’s situation is so dire—the war closing in on the family combined with the familial drama—that the fairy often seems like the best option. Weaving gore into such a beautiful film creates that folkloric effect In My Mother's Skin is trying to replicate.

In My Mother's Skin's cannibalism is gag-inducing. The flesh-eating scenes are typically set at night, so the blood appears darker and there is a more stereotypical horror slant to the moments. It is the sound design, however, that makes these scenes stand out. The slick, ripping sound every time a character bites into flesh is absolutely nauseating. The acting from Felicity Kyle Napuli as Tala and Beauty Gonzalez as her mother grounds the insanity of the on-screen action. Once under the fairy’s spell, Gonzalez’s body language transcends. She writhes and heaves in agony, then shifts into pure predatory lunges. Napuli’s screams of terror are guttural, and easily some of the best child-acting available today. Their performances convey the gravity of what is happening. In convincing the audience of the danger, it is impossible to read In My Mother’s Skin’s cannibalism as in-line with popular renditions of the trope.

In My Mother's Skin has all the makings of a modern-day fairytale. The independent siblings taking care of their sick and wayward parents, the gorgeous backdrop of a haunted house, the forest with fairies, and the jaw-dropping violence. The oppressive weight of the Second World War kicks the film off with a sense of dread, and it only gets darker from there. In My Mother's Skin takes the classic folklore advice of, "be careful what you wish for," and sees it through to the darkest end imaginable.

